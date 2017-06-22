Texas student recreates family photos with her Chihuahua

The internet has fallen in love with a mischievous Texas teen and her 7-year-old Chihuahua.

Marissa Hooper, a 21-year-old Sam Houston State University student told the Houston Chronicle, that she did what one does when it is summer -- she and her sister methodically recreated family photos in her parents’ home with similar photos of her Chihuahua, Dixie.

"My family loves to joke around," Hooper said told the Chronicle. "I started recreating the pictures with Dixie using little objects around the house and replacing pictures when my mom would be in the shower or left to go somewhere."

I've been recreating family pictures with my dog and slowly replacing them around the house to see if my mom would notice. She wasn't amused pic.twitter.com/JATXIsA0IY — Hooper (@mhooper_2014) June 17, 2017

She slowly replaced the photos and told the Chronicle that it took a few weeks for her mom to notice the switch.

"Embarrassingly, she found those while company was over and knew immediately it had to be one of us playing a joke on her," Hooper said. "She put my sister, my dad and me in a group text but no one fessed up."

The prankster was revealed later, when Hopper’s mom noticed a photo of Dixie in a graduation cap, she told the Chronicle.

Dixie even has her own Instagram page, though Hooper said she hasn’t recreated any family photos since the graduation photo.

"So as far as what is next for me and Dixie, we will probably be up to our usual pranks around the house, keeping mom on her toes," she told the Chronicle.

The Cox Media Group National Content Desk contributed to this report.