Texas man could lose arm after contracting Vibrio

A Texas man is likely to have his arm amputated after he contracted Vibrio, KRIS reported.

According to San Patricio County Health Director James Mobley, the man is being treated at a Corpus Christi hospital and is in serious condition.

According to Texas Department of State Health Services spokeswoman Christine Mann, Vibrio naturally occurs in warm coastal waters, normally between May and October, KRIS reported.

“It could happen by eating contaminated seafood, particularly oysters, and by exposing an open wound to warm sea water where Vibrio exists,” Mann told KRIS.

Mann said Vibrio can cause gastrointestinal symptoms, skin ulcers and swelling, KRIS reported.

