National
Texas man could lose arm after contracting Vibrio
Texas man could lose arm after contracting Vibrio

Texas man could lose arm after contracting Vibrio
Photo Credit: The Washington Post/The Washington Post/Getty Images
Contaminated oysters could lead to Vibrio, Texas health officials say.

Texas man could lose arm after contracting Vibrio

By: Bob D’Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Photo Credit: The Washington Post/The Washington Post/Getty Images

A Texas man is likely to have his arm amputated after he contracted Vibrio, KRIS reported.

>> Read more trending news

According to San Patricio County Health Director James Mobley, the man is being treated at a Corpus Christi hospital and is in serious condition.

According to Texas Department of State Health Services spokeswoman Christine Mann, Vibrio naturally occurs in warm coastal waters, normally between May and October, KRIS reported.

“It could happen by eating contaminated seafood, particularly oysters, and by exposing an open wound to warm sea water where Vibrio exists,” Mann told KRIS.

Mann said Vibrio can cause gastrointestinal symptoms, skin ulcers and swelling, KRIS reported.

.

Read More
The Latest Headlines You Need To Know

  • Wall to wall trash, rotting dead rodents found in NH home
    Wall to wall trash, rotting dead rodents found in NH home
    Police responded to a Rochester, New Hampshire mobile home after a neighbor reported rats running through the yard. Before they even got inside, it was clear something was wrong. Officers said when Keni-Lynn Mone opened, a strong aroma wafted out. It smelled like a mix of trash, bleach, urine and feces, they said.  When they went into the mobile home at Briar Ridge Estates, they realized a few rats were only the beginning.  >> Read more trending news Inside, officials said there was wall to wall trash, rotting dead rodents and maggots. They also found buckets of feces and urine, along with 'thousands' of insects, they said.  Also inside were Mone's two children, 11 and 14, and a dog and cat.  Officers said the children slept on a mattress that was surrounded by trash.  Mone was arrested on the charge of two counts of endangering the welfare or a child as well as animal cruelty.  >>PHOTOS: Wall to wall trash, rotting dead rodents found in NH home The children have been removed from her care, and the dog is at a shelter. The cat is currently missing, said police. 
  • Roaring engines, fantastic fireworks and great music - the icFlorida ‘Fun 3’
    Roaring engines, fantastic fireworks and great music - the icFlorida ‘Fun 3’
    As we head into this pseudo holiday weekend we have got a healthy mix of Independence Day and non-Independence Day-related events for you to enjoy. icFlorida’s Estee Martin visited Orlando’s Morning News with Joe Kelley on Friday morning to go through some of this weekend’s top picks for leisure time fun. The icFlorida Fun 3: NASCAR Racing at Daytona Summer Speedweek illuminates Daytona International Speedway with high-speed thrills and full-throttle fun, under the lights. Events include NASCAR Practice Day on Thursday, the Coca-Cola Firecracker 250 on Friday, and the Coke Zero 400 on Saturday along with a pre-race concert by country music star Tyler Farr, and an epic post-race fireworks display. Independence Day Happenings & 4th of July Fun It's time for Fourth of July fun, and there are Independence Day celebrations and festivities happening all across Central Florida. Peruse our comprehensive list of Fourth of July events to get the lowdown on where and when the festivals and parades will happen and where fireworks displays will illuminate the skies of Central Florida communities from the coast to Clermont and everywhere in between. Lakeridge Winery Summer Concert Series Each Saturday afternoon during the month of July, Lakeridge Winery holds its popular Summer Concert Series, featuring live bands on the outdoor stage and solo acts in the Wine & Cheese Bar upstairs in the winery. Kicking things off is Jamaican-born Tory Wynter, and international ambassador for world music who has had several songs hit #1 on the charts. Pretty much every summer weekend in Central Florida comes with a chance of rain, and this weekend is no different. Before you head out to have some fun, be sure to check the icFlorida Weekend Events Forecast from WFTV meteorologist Brian Shields.  3 More Fun Things: FREE Lynyrd Skynyrd Tribute Band Concert Orlando Pride vs. Chicago Red Stars Comedian Shawn Wayans   Keep up to date with the latest local entertainment and event news at icFlorida.com.
  • News 96.5 WDBO earns two Gracie Awards for Pulse nightclub coverage
    News 96.5 WDBO earns two Gracie Awards for Pulse nightclub coverage
    The staff of News 96.5 WDBO and other Cox Media Group - Orlando radio stations have returned from New York City with two Gracie Awards from the Alliance for Women in Media for broadcast coverage of the Pulse nightclub terror attack in 2016.  Legendary broadcaster Jane Pauley received a Lifetime Achievement award and posed with (left-to right) Laurel Lee, Joe Kelley, Estee Martin, Ashley Stegbauer, Denise Ryan and Monica May (seated).  From our two awards:  A group award recognizing Estee Martin and Lil Shawn from Power 95.3, Ashley and AJ from K92.3, Monica May from Star 94.5, Denise Ryan from WMMO, Joe Kelley from News 96.5 WDBO (as host), and Laurel Lee from News 96.5 WDBO (as producer) for their roles during our round table-style coverage of the Pulse terror attack.  Laurel Lee from News 96.5 WDBO also won an individual Gracie Award for her on-going work as producer of content on Orlando’s Morning News and in our round table programming during the Pulse terror attack coverage. From the Tuesday luncheon at Cipriani’s: The full list of Gracie Award winners can be found here.  The Gracie Awards recognize exemplary programming created by women, for women and about women in all facets of media and entertainment. They also acknowledge the individuals who have made inspirational contributions to the industry.
  • German lawmakers vote to legalize same-sex marriages
    German lawmakers vote to legalize same-sex marriages
    In a landmark decision, German lawmakers passed legislation Friday to legalize same-sex marriages , CNN reported. >> Read more trending news The bill that passed in the Bundestag will allow same-sex couples to marry and jointly adopt children. The bill is likely to pass when it reaches the Bundesrat -- Germany’s upper legislative house -- next week, CNN reported. When the bill is signed into law, Germany will become one of more than 20 countries that have legalized same-sex marriages. A recent YouGov poll revealed that two-thirds of Germans favored legalizing same-sex marriages, CNN reported.
  • 2 people killed, 4 hospitalized after explosion at TECO power plant
    2 people killed, 4 hospitalized after explosion at TECO power plant
    What authorities called an ‘incident’ at a TECO power plant Thursday afternoon, killed 2 people and sent 4 others to the hospital.  According to Hillsborough County Fire Rescue,  two people were dead at the scene, two were airlifted to Tampa General Hospital, and two others were taken by ground.  They all suffered severe burn injuries according to HCFR spokesman Corey Dierdorff. The incident occurred at the Big Bend Station, the largest of the three TECO power plants. Routine maintenance was being performed on a 'slag tank' when the accident occurred, according to a Tampa Electric spokeswoman. A slag tank houses burned bits of coal and water that is  used in sandblasting and roofing industries. No other injuries were reported and the incident, later identified as an explosion is under investigation. In 2014 a contract worker was killed at the plant when he slipped and fell through the grate of catwalk.
