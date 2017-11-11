A Texas man is on a mission to honor the 26 people who died in Sutherland Springs as they attended a Sunday service at the First Baptist Church.

Miguel Zamora decided to carry a 150-pound cross from New Braunfels to Sutherland Springs, a 40-mile trek. New Braunfels is where shooter Devin Kelley lived.

Zamora spoke to News 4 San Antonio about his journey and his motivations behind it.



“(The reason I’m doing this is to) show my love and show the love of God to the families. That’s really my main message just love one another,” he said.

He said that he’s “gotta get it there” for the victims.

Zamora’s cross weighs 150 pounds and has the words “one nation under God” and “we love you Sutherland Springs” written on it. Zamora said that although his shoulders are bruised and his hands have been falling asleep along the way, a message “love one another” is driving him to keep going.

People passing by on the road couldn’t get enough of Zamora’s walk.

“I almost hit the breaks when I saw him,” Ann Wyss told the news outlet. “Good thing I didn’t because there’s three cars behind me and I said he is really doing it. That is absolutely phenomenal.”