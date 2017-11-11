Texas church shooter's ex-wife says he was abusive, had 'demons'

The former first wife of the Texas church shooter says he was abusive during their relationship.

The allegations were made in a interview that aired Friday night on "Inside Edition."



Tessa Brennaman, 25, who was married to Devin Patrick Kelley from 2011-2012, said her life with him was "filled with abuse."

Brennaman claimed that Kelley pulled a gun on her after she got a speeding ticket, CNN reported.

She went on to say that Kelley had a lot of "demons or hatred" inside of him.

Kelley was court-martialed in 2012 for assault on his spouse and stepson, according to the Air Force. “He assaulted his stepson severely enough that he fractured his skull, and he also assaulted his wife,” Don Christensen, a retired colonel who was the chief prosecutor for the Air Force, told The New York Times. “He (pleaded) to intentionally doing it, served a year of confinement, then received a bad conduct discharge.”

He married his second wife in 2014, but was estranged from her at the time of the shooting.

On Sunday, Kelley opened fire at First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, killing 26 people and injuring 20 others before ending his own life.