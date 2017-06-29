Texas boy, 11, invents device to prevent hot car deaths

After a 6-month-old died in a hot car in North Texas, a fifth-grader decided to make it his mission to prevent further deaths.

Bishop Curry V, an 11-year-old in McKinney, Texas, designed a device that would alert parents’ phones and the police if a child was left alone in a car. The device reportedly would also blow cold air until help arrives for the child.

Bishop’s father, an engineer at Toyota, helped his son to connect to companies that would help his invention become a reality. The family attended a child safety conference in November and toured Toyota’s facilities to see the company’s research regarding auto safety. They also created a GoFundMe page to help Bishop raise money to create the device and, so far, have raised more than $40,000.

The invention, called Oasis, now has a patent pending. Curry and his family hope to start manufacturing the device as soon as possible.

