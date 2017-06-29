Listen Live
National
Tennessee man kidnaps 1-year-old daughter at gunpoint
By: Fox13Memphis.com

A Memphis man forced his way into a Westwood home and kidnapped his young daughter at gunpoint, according to Memphis police.

The Latest Headlines You Need To Know

  • Man blames case of flesh-eating bacteria on Arizona splash park
    Man blames case of flesh-eating bacteria on Arizona splash park
    An Arizona man is blaming a bout of flesh-eating bacteria on a splash pad at a Peoria park. >> Read more trending news Jonathan Daggett, 29, said his thigh swelled up a couple days after visiting the park two weeks ago, he told KPHO, and he said he was shocked to learn he had developed a case of flesh-eating bacteria. Doctors rushed him into surgery and caught it early. He also had to undergo dialysis. “Some people come out as amputees. Like, my leg could have been cut off. So it could have been a lot worse,” Daggett said, according to KPHO. Daggett is now recovering from the illness, but wants to warn others about what happened to him. In the meantime, officials say the water in the splash pad is not recirculated, but is tap water, KPHO reported.
  • Florida concealed weapon license fees reduced by $5
    Florida concealed weapon license fees reduced by $5
    It’s now five dollars cheaper to apply for or renew a concealed weapon license in Florida. Commissioner of Agriculture Adam Putnam announced on Thursday application fees are down from $60 to $55 and renewal fees are down from $50 to $45. “I’m a proud supporter of the Second Amendment and am dedicated to making our concealed weapon license application and renewal process as convenient as possible,” Putnam said in a release.  “By reducing the concealed weapon license fee yet again, we can put the savings back in the pockets of Floridians.” First-time applicatnts are required to provide fingerprints to the department to complete a background check.  Initial licenses typically cost $97, which includes the fingerprint processing fee. Tax collectors are authorized to charge a convenience fee when applying for or renewing licenses at a local tax collector’s office of $22 and $12, respectively. Back in May, Putnam announced that permit holders can now renew their concealed license and have them printed out the same day at any tax collectors’ office or at the Agriculture Department’s regional offices.
  • Top cardinal, aide to Pope Francis charged with sexual assault
    Top cardinal, aide to Pope Francis charged with sexual assault
    Australia’s Catholic cardinal and top aide to Pope Francis, George Pell, is facing charges of sexual assault, according to authorities in the state of Victoria.  It’s the latest high-profile case in the sexual abuse scandal that has rocked the Catholic church in countries around the world for more than two decades now. >> Read more trending news “Cardinal Pell has been charged on summons, and he is required to appear at the Melbourne Magistrates’ Court” on July 18, deputy police commissioner Shane Patton said, according to Patton’s statement posted on the Archdiocese of Sydney’s website.  Patton said Pell, 76, has been treated the same as anyone else facing the same charges. “Cardinal Pell, like any other defendant, has a right to due process and so therefore, it's important that the process is allowed to run its natural course,” Patton said. Pell, at a news conference in Rome on Thursday, said he had been the victim of 'relentless character assassination.'  'I'm innocent of these charges, they are false,' Pell said. 'The whole idea of sexual abuse is abhorrent to me.' The alleged victims have not been named, and police have not released any information on the case except to say there are 'multiple complainants.' >> Related: Victims want Atlanta’s Catholic leader to ID accused pedophiles  Pell is a top advisor to Pope Francis and the third-ranking official at the Vatican. He’s taking a leave of absence to fight the charges, and is expected to return to Australia to battle the allegations, the Archdiocese of Sydney said in the statement on its website. More than four dozen Catholic bishops worldwide and dozens of priests have been accused of sexually assaulting children in alleged incidents dating back more than 50 years.
  • Sharks swim within arm’s reach of Florida beachgoers
    Sharks swim within arm’s reach of Florida beachgoers
    A vacationer captured an incredible video of sharks swimming just off Florida’s Gulf Coast.  Stephanie Stevens Adcock, from Arkansas, was off the coast of Okaloosa Island in Fort Walton when she spotted the sharks, according to KARK.  >> Read more trending news On Monday, Adcock shared the video and pictures on Facebook with the caption, “Yes that's my crazy husband in the green shirt ... WAY TO CLOSE to the sharp tooth sharks.” Her husband wasn’t the only one dipping his toes in the shark-infested water. In the video, a group of beach goers got within arm’s reach of them.  >> Related: Charter captain know to hand-feed sharks suffers bite >> Related: Teen recovering from terrifying shark attack in Gulf of Mexico One man even ran toward the water with snorkeling gear, while another woman is seen splashing the fish.  Luckily no one was hurt, according to KARK. Adcock’s video, which she posted as a cautionary tale, has been shared over 20,000 times.  Read more here.
  • Older couple’s engagement photo goes viral, shows it’s ‘never too late’ for love
    Older couple’s engagement photo goes viral, shows it’s ‘never too late’ for love
    An Alabama couple’s engagement photo is inspiring belief in people across the country that it is never too late to find love. Cleveland “Murphy” Wilson and Lucinda Myers, of Huntsville, have had a whirlwind romance. The couple told WAFF in Huntsville that they began dating in April. Wilson, 70, proposed in May, and the couple’s wedding is scheduled for July 29.  It was a photo from their June 19 engagement photo shoot, however, that brought the couple the attention of people from all over the U.S., including several celebrities. In the photo taken at Huntsville’s Big Spring International Park, Myers has an arm around Wilson’s waist, her trademark smile on her face. An elated Wilson holds up a sign declaring, “She said YES!!!” The couple told WAFF that the viral photo, which had more than 34,000 likes on Instagram in just three days, was the idea of photographer Gianna Snell, who shot all of their photos that day.  “She made the sign,” Wilson told the news station. “I think it was just part of one of the things she thought would be a good idea. So she said, ‘Hold up the sign and be real excited.’ Well, that wasn’t hard with or without the sign. We were excited anyway.” Snell wrote in a blog post on her photography website that she thinks people are captivated by the photo because it shows that they should not give up on finding love.  “It reveals that it’s never too late to believe that you will smile again, dance again, love again,” Snell wrote.  ‘You look really nice today’ Snell’s blog post told the story of how Wilson, a retired high school teacher, and Myers, a florist and baker, met at their church. Wilson, whose wife of 41 years died in 2013, is the director of the Inspirational Choir at Huntsville’s First Seventh-Day Adventist Church. Wilson avoided services for several months after his wife, Antoinette, who was the church pianist, died, but he returned in July of that year, the same month that the divorced Myers moved to Huntsville, Snell wrote.  The pair, who were individually leaving their love lives in God’s hands, attended church without noticing one another for more than three years, Snell wrote. Wilson was the first to notice Myers, who he said has a beautiful smile.  When a fellow churchgoer noticed Wilson staring at Myers one day, she told Myers about her secret admirer. “Well, if he is admiring me, he has to come to me,” a surprised Myers, who had been divorced for more than 30 years, told her. “I’m certainly not chasing any man.” She started watching her admirer, however, and making sure she was well-dressed every weekend.  “I would make sure I was looking real cute,” Myers told Snell in the blog post. “I positioned myself to be where he was so that I made sure that he saw me.” After a while, Wilson summoned the courage to talk to the object of his admiration.  “You look really nice today,” he told her one morning. She was so surprised, she made him repeat himself, Snell wrote.  Wilson ended up missing the next month of services and, when he returned, he was met with a hug. “Where have you been with that pretty smile?” Myers asked him. Wilson told Snell that was when he knew Myers liked him. An invitation from a mutual friend to have dinner at Wilson’s house over Easter weekend in April sealed the deal for the couple. Myers stayed behind after her ride home had left, and she and Wilson talked for hours. >> Read more trending news “I know this is from the Lord, because I prayed for him,” Myers told Snell. “I had been asking God to send me someone, and Murphy is everything I’ve ever wanted in a man.” Wilson said that he and his fiancée have had two different journeys to get where they are.  “Many people have asked me how I could love again after loving my wife so deeply,” he said. “I can never love someone the way I loved Antoinette, but I can love someone as much as I loved Antoinette. That person that I’ve chosen to love is Lucinda.” He said he loves Myers for who she is, the same way he loved his first wife for who she was.  “This new love is a continuation of the same book, just a different chapter, which takes nothing away from the earlier chapters of my life,” Wilson said.  “They are completely separate in my mind.”
