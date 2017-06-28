A two year battle came to an end in Little Rock, Arkansas, on Tuesday, but the controversy over a monument to the Ten Commandments has not.

In less than 24 hours after the installation of the monument, someone destroyed the display by knocking it down, breaking chunks of granite off, KARK reported.

>> Read more trending news

The Ten Commandments were unveiled after state Sen. Jason Rapert introduced legislation to have the biblical laws displayed on the grounds of the Arkansas State Capitol.

BREAKING: The Ten Commandments monument installed at the Arkansas Capitol has been toppled, shattered. What we know: https://t.co/XQZc92Dod0 pic.twitter.com/CXwCd6YDo0 — AR Democrat-Gazette (@ArkansasOnline) June 28, 2017

It measured 6 feet tall and stood near a walkway between the capitol building and the state’s Supreme court, The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported.

It was paid for by private donations totaling more than $26,000.



The bill, the Arkansas Ten Commandments Monument Act 1231, was passed in April, 2015, despite opposition that has continued until this year.

The American Civil Liberties Union said they plan to file a lawsuit to get the monument taken down.

The Satanic Temple also plans on filing a lawsuit.

Gov. Mike Huckabee took to Twitter for some harsh words for whoever knocked down the monument.