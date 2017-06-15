Listen Live
cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
83°
H 86
L 72

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
83°
Sct Thunderstorms
H 86° L 72°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    83°
    Current Conditions
    Sct Thunderstorms. H 86° L 72°
  • partly-cloudy-tstorms-day Created with Sketch.
    76°
    Evening
    Sct Thunderstorms. H 86° L 72°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    73°
    Morning
    Partly Cloudy. H 88° L 73°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest newscast

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest traffic report

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest forecast

00:00 | 00:00

National
Teens rescued after three days lost in Paris catacombs
Close

Teens rescued after three days lost in Paris catacombs

Teens rescued after three days lost in Paris catacombs
Photo Credit: MATTES RenÃ©/Getty Images/Hemis.fr RM
France, Paris, the Catacombs, bones

Teens rescued after three days lost in Paris catacombs

By: Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Photo Credit: MATTES RenÃ©/Getty Images/Hemis.fr RM

PARIS -  Two teens in Paris are seeing the light after being trapped underground, lost among the bones in the catacombs.

The catacombs are part of the underground system that forms a web of 150 miles of tunnels beneath the City of Lights. They hold the bones of about six million people, the BBC reported.

>> Read more trending news

The bones were transferred to the tunnels after the city’s cemeteries filled during the 18th century.

Part of the catacombs are opened to the public, but most of it officially is barred off from public view. The barriers do not stop people from sneaking into the burial chambers to explore or hold parties, the BBC reported.

The two teens, ages 16 and 17, were found after dogs and rescue crews spent four hours combing the underground system. Officials said the teens went in Saturday, but they did not say how or when they were first alerted about the boys’ adventure. 

The boys have been treated for hypothermia, since temperatures in the catacombs register at about 59 degrees Fahrenheit, the BBC reported.

Related

Photos: Go beneath Paris into the catacombs
Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

The Latest Headlines You Need To Know

  • WaPo: Special counsel investigating Trump for possible obstruction of justice
    WaPo: Special counsel investigating Trump for possible obstruction of justice
    The Washington Post is reporting that special counsel Robert Mueller is investigating President Donald Trump for possible obstruction of justice. >> Read more trending news
  • Father charged in accidental fatal shooting of daughter while teaching sons gun safety
    Father charged in accidental fatal shooting of daughter while teaching sons gun safety
    What was supposed to be a teaching moment for an Indiana family turned into tragedy. A father has been charged in the accidental shooting of his daughter. Eric Hummel, 33, was showing a handgun to his two sons and talking to them about gun safety Saturday evening, WGN reported. When his 9-year-old daughter Olivia walked into the room, he turned towards her and pulled the trigger, believing there were no bullets in the gun. >> Read more trending news Olivia suffered a gunshot wound to the head. She was rushed to a local hospital, where she later died. Hummel faces one count of reckless homicide. Authorities told WGN that they don't believe Hummel was intoxicated at the time of the incident. The community held a candlelight vigil Tuesday for Olivia. 
  • Father says Otto Warmbier 'brutalized and terrorized' in N. Korea
    Father says Otto Warmbier 'brutalized and terrorized' in N. Korea
    Fred Warmbier, the father of freed North Korean prisoner Otto Warmbier, said Thursday that his son was “brutalized and terrorized” during his time in the Hermit Kingdom. >> Read more trending news Fred Warmbier called the North Korean regime “a pariah” and “terroristic” while addressing the media for about 10 minutes Thursday. His wife, Cindy Warmbier, remained by her son’s side at a University of Cincinnati Health hospital. Wearing the same coat as Otto did during his confession in North Korea, Fred Warmbier said it’s a “bittersweet feeling our family has” since Otto Warmbier’s return. Otto Warmbier was serving a 15-year prison term with hard labor in North Korea. Fred Warmbier said the family is happy Otto is back “in the arms of those who love him,” but angry that he was treated brutally. Fred Warmbier said the family was only told a week ago that Otto Warmbier has been in a coma for the last year.  “Otto is a fighter and we firmly believe he fought to stay alive through the worst,” Fred Warmbier said. “I was in shock.” The Warmbier family does not believe North Korea’s story that “botulism and (a) sleeping pill” caused Otto Warmbier’s coma. Fred Warmbier said the country kept his son’s condition secret and “denied him top-notch care.” In its first official comment since Warmbier was returned home, North Korea said it released him for humanitarian reasons. The state-run Korean Central News Agency on Thursday said he had been sentenced to hard labor, but it did not comment on his medical condition. A hospital official from UC Health said three doctors will share an update on Otto Warmbier’s medical condition later Thursday. He is in stable condition, but suffered a severe neurological injury, the official said. Fred Warmbier said he received a call from President Donald Trump Wednesday evening about the effort to get Otto home. A former teacher of Otto also spoke, stating that Otto had “thrived” in high school. The Associated Press contributed to this report.
  • Leaked map claims to show ‘Nintendo Land’ at Universal Orlando
    Leaked map claims to show ‘Nintendo Land’ at Universal Orlando
    An image is circulating around various theme park blogs that appears to show an early map of the ‘Super Nintendo Land’ planned for Universal Orlando. The picture shows a Super Mario World ride that would take up a majority of the expansion. Also included are other popular Nintendo properties like Zelda, Donkey Kong, and Kirby.  According to sources familiar with the project, a Mario Kart ride will be the main attraction. A similar ride is already confirmed for the iteration of Super Nintendo Land coming to Universal Studios Japan.  If the map is accurate, the Nintendo themed land would replace much of the existing KidZone between The Simpson’s Ride and E.T. Adventure.  The map also features meet-and-greet areas, interactive activities and a few restaurants.  Last week, Universal Japan released a preview of its version of the expansion. (News 96.5 WDBO App users can click here to see the video.) Super Nintendo World is expected to open in Japan in 2020 and Orlando in 2021.
  • Yoko Ono to share writing credit for Lennon’s ‘Imagine’
    Yoko Ono to share writing credit for Lennon’s ‘Imagine’
    Yoko Ono, the widow of former Beatle John Lennon, will have her name added to the writing credits of her husband’s most iconic song. According to David Israelite, CEO of the National Music Publishers Association, the process of adding Ono as a co-songwriter with Lennon on his 1971 hit “Imagine” has begun. At the annual NMPA meeting Wednesday, Israelite aired a video, according to a story from Variety, that showed Lennon saying Ono should be credited with helping to write “Imagine.” According to the video, Lennon said Ono should be included in the credit because of her inspiration and poetry from a collection called “Grapefruit” that helped to inspire the work.  Ono, along with her and Lennon’s son, Sean Lennon, were at the gala to receive the Centennial Song award for “Imagine” on Lennon’s behalf.  
More

Washington Insider

More
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
News
Weather
Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Recent on-air advertisers
Cars at Autotrader
Rare America’s Newsfeed
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Work With Us
EEOC Statement
HELP
HELP
Audio Help
Video Help
Search Help
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.