Teen who biked 13 miles to work given car as present by coworkers

Noah Robinson rode his bike to work daily.

The 19-year-old made the 13-mile round-trip commute to his job at Glastender in the rain and even as the temperatures began to drop.

That ended Nov. 10, when his coworkers surprised Robinson with a car for his birthday.

"I want everybody to know that I'm really grateful for everything they've done for me,” Robinson told MLive.com. “And people did it because they actually care about me and they came through for me.”

Robinson, who lives with his grandmother after being in the care of a guardian for years, started the job with the company that makes bar and restaurant equipment over the summer, according to WJRT. His coworkers noticed his dedication biking 46 minutes each way to work. They started a pool to raise money to help get Robinson reliable transportation.

"It was really starting to get cold and he was riding his bike to work with snow pants on in order to handle the cold," Kimberly Norris, Glastender vice president told MLive.com.

Before he got the car, employees helped Robinson practice so he could pass his driving test. The following day, just before his 19th birthday, Robinson was given an Oldsmobile Alero, complete with a red bow on the roof. Employees were even able to pay for a year’s worth of insurance.

"I've been driving it for the whole weekend and even though, every time I get ready to step foot in the car, I'm like, 'I can't believe this is happening'," Robinson told WJRT.