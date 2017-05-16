Teen patients attend prom at hospital

Most teenagers every year look forward to getting all dressed up and attending their prom, but for some, their illness may prevent them from attending such a public function.

That is where staff and volunteers from Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children come in.

The group held its first-ever prom for current patients at the hospital.

The teenagers walked the red carpet, took photographs and danced all night last Friday.

Arnold Palmer Hospital plans to make this an annual tradition each spring.