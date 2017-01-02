Listen Live
National
Teen parents charged in infant daughter's death
Close

Teen parents charged in infant daughter's death

Teens Parents Charge With Murder of Infant Daughter

Teen parents charged in infant daughter's death

By: Theresa Seiger Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Updated:

ALEXANDRIA, La. -  Two teenagers have been charged with murder in the death of their 1-month-old daughter, according to police in Alexandria, Louisiana.

>> Read more trending stories

Charges were filed after police were called around 2:30 a.m. Monday to a home in Alexandria. Officers found an unresponsive infant and an ambulance took the girl to a hospital.

She succumbed to her injuries after reaching the hospital, police said.

In a news release, police implied the child's death was the result of suspected abuse or neglect.

"Tragedies of this nature are avoidable," police said. "If you know of or suspect child abuse or neglect, please report (it)."

The parents, who were not identified because they are both 16 years old and considered juveniles, were arrested and charged with second-degree murder. Authorities placed them in juvenile detention.

The Rapides Parish District Attorney's Office will determine whether the teens will face charges as adults.

