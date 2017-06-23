Teen falls down 60-foot elevator shaft at abandoned hospital

A teen fell through a roof and down a 60-foot elevator shaft Tuesday at an abandoned building, according to police.



Chris Aguilar, 14, was found around 10:40 p.m. after a nearly two-hour search through piles of debris in the New York United Hospital Center. The boy was taken to Greenwich Hospital, where he later died, according to WABC.



“It became a very difficult and perilous rescue effort,” Port Chester police Chief Richard Conway told WABC.



>> Read more trending news

The building has been abandoned for more than a decade, according to WABC. Development proposals for the 15-acre property have been offered for years without a shovel turned. During that time, the shuttered facility has become a dangerous place for the curious.



“It's a common thing for some people to go there and see what the hospital was like, or just hang around there because they think it's cool,” Vanessa Vasquez, a friend of Aguilar, told WABC.



It is not known if a security guard was patrolling the property Tuesday night. Port Chester police are investigating.