Teen dies after falling from San Francisco cliff

A young woman died Thursday after she lost her footing while walking near steep cliffs in San Francisco and fell, according to multiple reports.

The 17-year-old, who was not identified, was with another teen and an adult when she went off the trails near the Legion of Honor Museum, KGO reported.

San Francisco fire spokesman Lt. Jonathan Baxter told SFGate.com that the teen fell around 6:30 p.m. from the top of a cliff near Lands End.

Swimmers with the fire department and the National Parks Service’s Ocean Rescue team were able to reach the teenager about 20 minutes after she fell.

Rescue swimmers have reached the teen age victim who is in critical condition Working hard to save her life and get her rescued 1853 Hrs https://t.co/pS2GFzgUKw — San Francisco Fire (@sffdpio) June 23, 2017

Fire officials said she was found in critical condition, but Sonja L. Hanson, a spokeswoman for the Golden Gate National Recreation Area, confirmed to SFGate.com that she was later pronounced dead.