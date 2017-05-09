Listen Live
National
Teen caught on video throwing elderly woman into pool turns self in, deputies say

Teen caught on video throwing elderly woman into pool turns self in, deputies say
Teen caught on video throwing elderly woman into pool turns self in, deputies say

By: Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Photo Credit: Scott B Smith Photography/Getty Images

NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. -  A Florida teen reportedly turned himself in Monday after a shocking viral video appeared to show him throwing a 68-year-old woman into a pool.

>> Watch the news report here

According to WPLG, deputies said the 16-year-old came to the Broward sheriff's district office in North Lauderdale on Monday afternoon. He now faces a charge of battery on a person age 65 or older in connection with Saturday's incident at the Player's Place apartment complex, the station reported.

>> Read more Floridoh! stories

In the viral video, Nancy James, walking two dogs, is seen approaching a group of teens at a pool party at the complex. As James asks the teens to quiet down, one partygoer appears to pick her up before the two tumble to the ground. He then gets back up, grabs James and throws her into the pool.

>> Read more trending news

James' leg and shoulder were bruised in the incident, she said.

"No one should ever, ever, ever, ever have to go through that, you know?" James told WPLG. "It just shouldn't happen. The kid has not evolved yet into what you're supposed to be as a human being."

Read more here.

  'Throw her in!': Elderly woman thrown in pool by teen after complaining about noise 
    ‘Throw her in!’: Elderly woman thrown in pool by teen after complaining about noise 
    A teenager has turned himself in after a horrifying video of an elderly woman being dragged and thrown into a community swimming pool for complaining about a loud party went viral. Nancy James, 68, is seen walking her two dogs and confronting the group of teenagers who were having a rowdy pool party at the Player’s Place apartment complex in North Lauderdale. An estimated 200 people were at the party. 'We're just asking them -- just lower the volume,' the woman told WSVN. 'I didn't care what they were doing. That's not my job to police the place.'  As the group laughs and surrounds James, one person can be heard on video yelling ‘throw her in!’ That’s when a teenager in a red shirt picks up James and attempts to carry her to the pool before collapsing on the ground. It’s not known if he fell accidentally or he purposely ‘body slammed’ her.  He then drags the woman over to the pool and throws her in, falling in himself. (tweet) The teenagers are then seen running from the pool area after the incident. The Broward Sheriff’s Office says James suffered injuries to her leg and shoulder.  The 16-year-old suspect has turned himself in to police and is now charged with battery of a person 65 years of age or older. He admits he messed up.  “I have to own up to it,' authorities say the teenager told them.James says things like this should never happen.“The kid just has not evolved yet into what you’re supposed to be as a human being.”  
