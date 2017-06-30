Teen bitten by shark on first day of vacation

An Ohio teen was bitten by a shark on her first day of a family beach vacation while she was riding a boogie board at Hilton Head Island.

Reagan Readnour, 14, was bitten twice by the shark June 18, she told the Island Packet.

“You have to laugh sometimes at these situations,” Readnour told the Island Packet. “I mean, it was the first day of my vacation and I rarely go in the water and that happened.”

>> Read more trending news

She was treated for multiple cuts to her thigh and calf and was released.

Hilton Head Island Shore Beach Services thought she was suffering from a stingray wound. A doctor told her it was a bull shark. However, shark experts believe it was more likely a blacktip. The shark is believed to have been about five feet in length, according to WSAV.

“Had this been a bull shark, she would have had major lacerations from the point of contact,” George Burgess, director of the International Shark File, a database of shark attacks, told the Island Packet. “The wounds would have been a lot more severe.”

The family vacations in the area each year, and the incident will not stop them.

However, it has earned Readnour a new nickname: “Shark Bait.”