Ted Cruz Twitter porn ‘like’ removed after mysterious posting

Confused on why you woke up Tuesday morning to see U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz plastered across Twitter? Maybe Cruz was, too.

A pornographic video was “liked” by the Texas senator’s Twitter account Monday night, according to Politico.

Early Tuesday morning, Cruz’s senior communications adviser took to Twitter to address the issue.

The offensive tweet posted on @tedcruz account earlier has been removed by staff and reported to Twitter — Catherine Frazier (@catblackfrazier) September 12, 2017

“Liking” someone else’s tweet from a Twitter account results from clicking the heart icon on the tweet. Once clicked, a tweet will appear under a list of tweets an account “likes.” It appears that Cruz’s account no longer “likes” the tweet in question, though the original pornographic tweet still exists.



The tweet also lives on through screenshots and memes made from said screenshots. This morning, Cruz was the top trending topic on Twitter, with more than 300,000 tweets mentioning his name.

The account that posted the graphic video has since changed its Twitter bio to read, “Follow for the same porn @TedCruz watches,” and tweeted saying, “Thanks for watching Ted!”

Here is a sampling of what people were saying on Twitter Tuesday:

Ted Cruz did what now? — John Dingell (@JohnDingell) September 12, 2017

Me waiting for Ted Cruz to respond to this drama pic.twitter.com/Iy4BBHpyY6 — Matthew D'Ambrosio™ (@drmattdambrosio) September 12, 2017

I can't wait for Ted Cruz to tell millions of people who know exactly how Twitter works that he was hacked or made a mistake. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) September 12, 2017

Ted Cruz wakes up and looks at Twitter: pic.twitter.com/AMG1qRWqZg — Tim O'Brien (@TimOBrien) September 12, 2017

For the first time in history, people eagerly awaiting what Ted Cruz has to say. pic.twitter.com/Pu9uGL5sHU — Mandrew (@mrandrewworrell) September 12, 2017

Only thing about Ted Cruz that I relate to. — billy eichner (@billyeichner) September 12, 2017

The incident also drew commentary from Cruz’s former college roommate, Craig Mazin, who has been known to publicly express his dislike of the senator.