National
Teachers disciplined after giving student ‘most likely to become a terrorist’ certificate
Teachers disciplined after giving student 'most likely to become a terrorist' certificate

Teachers disciplined after giving student ‘most likely to become a terrorist’ certificate
Photo Credit: Christian Science Monitor/Christian Science Monitor/Getty Images
File photo

Teachers disciplined after giving student ‘most likely to become a terrorist’ certificate

By: Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Photo Credit: Christian Science Monitor/Christian Science Monitor/Getty Images

CHANNELVIEW, Texas -  A group of teachers at a Houston area junior high school are being disciplined after officials said they gave a student a certificate naming her “most likely to become a terrorist.”

Lizeth Villanueva, 13, received the “award” during a mock award ceremony at Anthony Aguirre Junior High.

The certificate was given to Lizeth a day after the Manchester arena attack in Great Britain, The Washington Post reported.

Lizeth said that when she was handed the paper, teachers laughed.

“(The teacher) said that some people might get offended, but she doesn't really care about our feelings,” Lizeth told KHOU. “She was laughing about it.”

Other children were given certificates that said “most likely to cry for every little thing” and “most likely to become homeless,” The Post reported.

Lizeth’s mother wasn’t laughing when she saw what her daughter, who is in an advanced academic program and has not had a discipline issue, received.

She took her complaint to the school’s principal, who apologized.

A district spokesperson told KHOU that the teachers involved in the prank are being disciplined but did not say what disciplinary action is being taken.

Lizeth, who has not been back to class since she received the certificate, told KHOU what she would like to see happen to the teachers.

“Get fired, at least, or something,” she said.

Teacher caught on camera shaking, shoving students

NYC substitute teacher charged with hate crime
The Latest Headlines You Need To Know

  • MegaCon mania, BBQ Blowout, and a Bob Seger tribute – the icFlorida ‘Fun 3’
    MegaCon mania, BBQ Blowout, and a Bob Seger tribute – the icFlorida ‘Fun 3’
    Only on Orlando’s Morning News with Joe Kelley With the holiday weekend comes the unofficial start of summer and a whole lot of fun things to do to keep you busy and having a good time. icFlorida’s Estee Martin paid a visit to Orlando’s Morning New with Joe Kelley where she shared her suggestions for weekend fun. The icFlorida Fun 3: MegaCon Orlando MegaCon Orlando, the Southeast’s largest comic book, anime, gaming and multi-media event returns to the Orange County Convention Center, Thursday through Sunday. Guests will encounter iconic celebrities from comics, film and television, along with a whole lot of cosplay activities. Tim Curry (Rocky Horror Picture Show), Paul Wesley (Vampire Diaries) and Stan Lee are scheduled to appear. 5th Annual Central Florida’s BBQ Blowout Feast on fun at the fifth annual Central Florida's BBQ Blowout, Saturday at the Oviedo Mall Festival Grounds. The mouthwatering fun features 10 professional BBQ teams vending a variety of BBQ, and the wildly popular Kid-Que Competition. In addition to the fierce BBQ competition, there’s also live entertainment, a Kids’ Zone with water slides and more. Admission is FREE! Star Spangled Summer Concert Series - Bob Seger Tribute “Night Moves” Classic rock doesn’t get much more classic than the music of Rock and Roll Hall of Fame legend Bob Seger. Fans of the famed Detroit rocker’s music should head to the Daytona Beach Bandshell Saturday night to see and hear Night Moves, the Ultimate Bob Seger Tribute Show, and rock out to hits such as “Still the Same,” “Against the Wind,” “Old Time Rock and Roll” and so many more. Don’t let the weather catch you by surprise. Check the Weekend Events Forecast by WFTV meteorologist Brian Shields. 3 More Fun Things: Asian Cultural Festival Rock ‘n’ Blues Concert and Car Show Orlando International Fringe Theatre Festival Keep up to date with the latest local entertainment and event news at icFlorida.com.
  • UK police arrest 9th man in Manchester bombing probe
    UK police arrest 9th man in Manchester bombing probe
    Police in Great Britain investigating the Manchester Arena bombing have arrested a ninth man while continuing to search addresses associated with the bomber who killed 22 people on Monday, The Associated Press reported Friday. >> Read more trending news The name of the man arrested Friday and those of the eight previous detainees have not been released. No one has yet been charged in the bombing, the AP reported. Britain’s security level has been upgraded to “critical,” which means officials believe another attack may be imminent. Authorities are seeking possible links between the bomber, Salman Abedi, and militants in Manchester and elsewhere, the AP reported.  
  • Alabama executes man for 1982 murder
    Alabama executes man for 1982 murder
    Tommy Arthur, who escaped seven previous execution dates, was put to death by lethal injection for his conviction in a 1982 murder-for-hire, AL.com reported. >> Read more trending news Alabama correctional officials said the 75-year-old inmate was pronounced dead at 12:15 a.m. Friday. The execution began about 11:50 p.m., 10 minutes before the death warrant was to expire, Alabama Department of Corrections Commissioner Jeff Dunn said.  Arthur was convicted in the fatal shooting of Troy Wicker as Wicker slept in his Muscle Shoals home, according to court documents. Wicker’s wife initially blamed an intruder, but later testified she promised Arthur $10,000 to kill her husband, The Associated Press reported. Arthur was nicknamed the “Houdini” of death row because he had eluded execution seven times. He was executed at the Holman Correctional Facility in Atmore. The inmate gave a thumbs up gesture with his left hand to his daughter, Sherrie. who was in the witness room, AL.com reported. In a statement before the execution, Arthur read out the names of his children. 'I'm sorry I failed you as a father. I love you more than anything on earth,' he said, his voice cracking. The execution was to have begun at 6 p.m. but was delayed by appeals to the U.S. Supreme Court. If the execution had not begun by midnight, the state would have had to seek another execution date, AL.com reported. Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall said he hoped Wicker’s family can begin to recover. 'Thirty-four years after he was first sentenced to death for the murder of a Colbert County man, Thomas Arthur's protracted attempt to escape justice is finally at an end,” Marshall said. “Most importantly, tonight, the family of Troy Wicker can begin the long-delayed process of recovery from a painful loss.' 
  • Greg Gianforte wins special election in Montana
    Greg Gianforte wins special election in Montana
    Republican Greg Gianforte won the special election for Montana's open U.S. House seat Thursday night and apologized to the reporter who accused the Republican of “body-slamming” him, CNN reported. >> Read more trending news With 84 percent of precincts reporting, Gianforte had earned 50.8 percent of the vote to lead Democrat Rob Quist, who polled 43.8 percent, CNN reported, citing Edison Research. In his acceptance speech, Gianforte apologized by name to Ben Jacobs, the Guardian reporter who made the accusation after an altercation on Wednesday. The Gallatin County Sheriff's office later charged Gianforte with misdemeanor assault, CNN reported. 'When you make a mistake, you have to own up to it,' Gianforte told his supporters at his election night rally in Bozeman. 'That's the Montana way.' Saying he was 'not proud' of his behavior, he added, 'I should not have responded the way I did. For that I'm sorry. I should not have treated that reporter that way, and for that I'm sorry, Mr. Ben Jacobs.' Members of the supportive crowd shouted, 'You're forgiven.' Gianforte, a technology entrepreneur, was considered the favorite heading into Thursday’s election to fill the seat once held by Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke, but his scuffle with Jacobs raised questions about the outcome. Democrats had hoped Quist, a Montana folk singer and first-time candidate, could have capitalized on a wave of activism following President Donald Trump's election.
  • 1-month-old boy dies after parents didn't check on him for at least 6 hours, police say
    1-month-old boy dies after parents didn't check on him for at least 6 hours, police say
    The parents of a 1-month-old Cocoa, Florida, boy were arrested Thursday after investigators claimed their child died because they allegedly failed to check on him for at least six hours. Superiah Campbell, 19, and Cameron Dowden, 21, were each charged with a count of manslaughter of a child for the May 10th death of their son. >> Read more trending news Cocoa police officers were called to the couple’s apartment unit at about 12:15 p.m. on May 10. The 911 caller told officials the child had stopped breathing and was cold to the touch, investigators said. Emergency personnel tried to resuscitate the child when they arrived at the apartment, but he was pronounced dead at the scene. After investigating the child’s death, police said they found that evidence showed the parents had not checked on the child for at least six hours, leading to the discovery of the boy in an unresponsive state. “By failing to check on the child for over six hours, the defendants consciously did an act, or followed a course of conduct that they must have known, or reasonably should have known, was likely to cause death or great bodily harm,” Cocoa Police Department Detective Debra Titkanich wrote in an affidavit. “Both parents showed a reckless disregard for human life.” Investigators had not determined an official cause of death but said it appeared the child suffocated. 
