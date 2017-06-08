Listen Live
National
Teacher who got a bike for every student turns fundraiser into full-time job
Teacher who got a bike for every student turns fundraiser into full-time job

Teacher who got a bike for every student turns fundraiser into full-time job
Teacher who got a bike for every student turns fundraiser into full-time job

By: Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
A teacher has decided to leave the classroom to focus on a pet project that has already brought smiles to hundreds of children.

Katie Bloomquist’s story went viral earlier this year when she gave every child in her elementary school a new bike to call their own. She raised enough money to buy and deliver 560 bikes.

That’s when she realized she was needed for a bigger calling outside the classroom. After four years of teaching at Pepperhill Elementary School, she recently decided to quit her job and launch “Going Places” as a full-time job, WCIV reported.

She hopes to provide a bike for every child in the Charleston County School District eventually, but will focus on those going to a Title I school, where many families in the high-poverty school can’t afford to buy a bike, WCIV reported.

Bloomquist told WCIV that her favorite childhood memories involved riding bikes and she wants others to experience the same thing.

For more on her charity, click here.

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

