National
Teacher fired after shocking photo shows her dragging student
Teacher fired after shocking photo shows her dragging student

Teacher fired after shocking photo shows her dragging student
Photo Credit: gpointstudio/Getty Images/iStockphoto
Teacher and students (stock photo).

Teacher fired after shocking photo shows her dragging student

By: Frank Luna, Rare.us
Photo Credit: gpointstudio/Getty Images/iStockphoto

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -  A picture of a teacher in Ohio dragging a child down a school hallway has resulted in that teacher losing her job.

>> Watch the news report here

The teacher has not been identified. She worked with Youngstown children as an Alta Care Group employee, WKBN reported.

"We've been interviewing people and investigating and trying to find out what happened and that ... it's still in its infancy," Youngstown City School District spokeswoman Denise Dick told WKBN. "They are still talking to people. We haven't talked to everyone that we want to talk to yet."

>> See the photo here

"The Youngstown City School District presented the photo to us," Alta CEO Joe Shorokey told the New York Daily News. Alta Care Group provides Head Start programming to classrooms in Youngstown and Mahoning County, where the incident took place, according to the newspaper.

Shorokey said she was "immediately terminated" after she "mishandled" the student.

>> Read more trending news

In a statement, Shorokey said, "The behavior of that teacher was inexcusable and will never be tolerated. I want to make sure it is clear that the individual who was terminated does not reflect the values of the dedicated and skilled professionals at Alta Head Start. These fine teachers and aides should not be unfairly portrayed as anything less because of the person who was terminated."

>> Watch another news report here

