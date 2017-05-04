Teacher arrested after heroin allegedly found in purse at school

An Oklahoma second-grade teacher is facing drug and embezzlement charges after police found syringes containing heroin and other drugs inside her purse at school, KOKI-TV reported.

Police say Megan Sloan, 27, admitted bringing drugs and drug paraphernalia into Holmes Park Elementary School in Sapulpa, Oklahoma on Monday, according to KTUL-TV.

Sloan allegedly had 13 syringes with heroin in some, methamphetamine and spoons to cook drugs, KJRH-TV reported.

She also admitted to stealing $125 worth of “field trip money” to pay for gas and drugs as well as pawning two school iPads, according to KJRH-TV.

Another teacher reported Sloan after seeing a conversation in Sloan’s open Facebook page about “using and selling heroin and pawning school property,” KTUL reported.

Sloan, who has been a teacher for two years, is charged with drug-related counts and one count of embezzlement.

