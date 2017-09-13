Target is hiring more than 100,000 employees for the holiday retail season.
The chain retailer is already gearing up for the busiest shopping season of the year, hiring 100,000 people at more than 1,800 stores in the United States. That’s up from 70,000 seasonal hires in 2016.
Besides the 100,000 hourly hires for stores, Target also has opportunities for thousands of seasonal employees who will fulfill online orders.
Target says seasonal employees will receive a 10 percent merchandise discount at Target and Target.com and “an additional 20 percent wellness discount on fruits and veggies, Simply Balanced brand foods and C9 athletic gear.”
Seasonal hiring events are being held at all stores from Oct. 13 to Oct. 15, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. local time.
Candidates can “stop in for on-site interviews for store positions” and could “get a conditional job offer on the spot,” according to a release.
