Starbucks fans nationwide took to social media Tuesday morning after an apparent software glitch left thousands of stores unable to process payments.

A sign posted outside a Starbucks in Covina, California, said a computer outage left employees unable to process customer transactions.

@Starbucks covina downtown is closed ??? Computer are down ???? But wifi is working pic.twitter.com/Kc64miAFGp — cntrygal63 (@cntrygal63) May 16, 2017

Outside a Starbucks in El Paso, Texas, a sign posted by employees said a “national outage” meant baristas could serve only a limited menu.

“You may need cash to pay today,” KFOX reporter Amy Licerio wrote in a tweet of the sign.