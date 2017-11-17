Suspect dances in middle of freeway after leading police on chase

A suspect led police on a chase through Houston then started dancing in the middle of the freeway after he eventually pulled over.

Darrious Kendrick Brown, 25, was initially stopped by police for a traffic violation around 1 p.m. Thursday, according to KHOU.

He took off, leading police on a chase until he saw officers had set up a spike strip, according to KTRK. Brown stopped, but stayed in his car as officers instructed him over a loudspeaker to get out, according to KRIV.

When Brown got out of the car, he started dancing in the freeway. Police used a K-9 unit to detain him.

FUNNY: dance party in the middle of 45 😂😂😂 #abc13 pic.twitter.com/DAgcIvlLs3 — Courtney Fischer (@CourtneyABC13) November 16, 2017

"At one point, he backed up like he was going to run from the scene, potentially endangering officers by running across the freeway,” Lt. Larry Crowson told KTRK. “At that point, we deployed our K-9 to safely take him into custody."

Brown was treated by paramedics for minor injuries sustained from the K-9 unit.

He was arrested and charged with felony evading.