Support to legalize marijuana hits all-time high

Support for legalizing marijuana is higher than ever among Americans, with more than 60 percent favoring decriminalization, according to a CBS News poll.
Sixty-one percent of Americans think marijuana use should be legal, which is a five-point increase over 2016 and the highest percentage ever recorded, CBS News reported. The poll was conducted by telephone from April 11 to 15, with 1,011 adults responding.
In 1979, a similar poll by CBS News found just 27 percent saying marijuana should be legal.
Eighty-eight percent of callers polled this year favor medical marijuana use, while 71 percent oppose the federal government’s efforts to stop marijuana sales and use in states that have legalized it.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
Tell us about yourself