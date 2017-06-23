Listen Live
Stuffed cow prevents serious injuries for 2-year-old boy who fell from window
Stuffed cow prevents serious injuries for 2-year-old boy who fell from window

Stuffed cow prevents serious injuries for 2-year-old boy who fell from window

Stuffed cow prevents serious injuries for 2-year-old boy who fell from window

By: Sean ODonnell, Boston25News.com

CHELSEA, Mass. -  Less than 24 hours after plunging 16 feet out of a second story window, Eduardo Jose Luis Gomez arrived home Thursday from the hospital in good health and good spirits.

The 2-year-old was carried upstairs by his mother, who then snapped photos of her son’s reunion with the stuffed cow credited with saving his life.

"It’s just a miracle it’s a miracle,” neighbor Julia Sandoval said.

>> Read more trending news

Eduardo’s family is convinced it’s divine intervention. Several neighbors who watched the little boy as he was taken away on a stretcher while wearing a neck brace Wednesday night seem to agree.

"That was god that was with the baby,” neighbor Teresa Vega said.

Police said Eduardo’s mother was out shopping when he fell out this window. His adult cousin and uncle were in the other room of the apartment as he and his 12-year-old sister bounced around on a bed.

The sister told investigators her little brother was clenching onto the stuffed cow when he somehow bounced right out the window.

Police believe the toddler would’ve landed directly on the concrete, but somehow his favorite stuffed animal broke the fall.

"I was thinking the worst I was thinking the baby wasn't going to make it,” Vega said.

His family said Eduardo only has bumps, bruises and a sprained ankle. He was kept overnight at Mass. General Hospital for observation before returning and giving this neighborhood a glimpse of an incredible outcome that some say defies explanation.

A family friend told Boston25News.com that Eduardo carries the stuffed cow around with him everywhere and will likely continuing doing so for the foreseeable future.

The Latest Headlines You Need To Know

  • Obama denounces 'fundamental meanness' of Senate GOP health care bill
    Obama denounces 'fundamental meanness' of Senate GOP health care bill
    Former President Barack Obama criticized a Republican Senate bill proposed Thursday that would repeal and replace parts of his signature Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, calling the measure bad for Americans and saying that it has “fundamental meanness” at its core. >> Read more trending news “Simply put, if there’s a chance you might get sick, get old, or start a family – this bill will do you harm,” Obama wrote Thursday in a lengthy Facebook post. “It would raise costs, reduce coverage, roll back protections, and ruin Medicaid as we know it.” Senate GOP leaders unveiled the 142-page proposed ACA replacement Thursday. It would repeal the ACA’s individual mandate to purchase health insurance, make deep cuts to Medicaid and withhold federal funding to Planned Parenthood for a year. “The Senate bill … is not a health care bill,” Obama wrote. “It’s a massive transfer of wealth from middle-class and poor families to the richest people in America.  “It hands enormous tax cuts to the rich and to the drug and insurance industries, paid for by cutting health care for everybody else. Those with private insurance will experience higher premiums and higher deductibles, with lower tax credits to help working families cover the costs, even as their plans might no longer cover pregnancy, mental health care or expensive prescriptions. Discrimination based on pre-existing conditions could become the norm again. Millions of families will lose coverage entirely.” He acknowledged that Republicans have long promised to repeal the ACA, but urged lawmakers to put aside partisan politics while working to address America’s health care system. >> Related: Senate health care bill: What is in it? Read it here “I hope that our Senators, many of whom I know well, step back and measure what’s really at stake and consider that the rationale for action, on healthcare or any other issue, must be something more than simply undoing something that Democrats did,” he wrote. As he has multiple times since the ACA’s passage in 2010, Obama conceded that the bill was less than perfect and vowed to support any Republican-backed bill that “is demonstrably better than the improvements we made to our health care system, that covers as many people at less cost.” “I still hope that there are enough Republicans in Congress who remember that public service is not about sport or notching a political win, that there’s a reason we all chose to serve in the first place, and that hopefully, it’s to make people’s lives better, not worse,” he wrote. He called on citizens to pressure lawmakers into working with each other by calling and visiting members of Congress and sharing their stories about how the proposed bill will affect them. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, said he hopes to bring the GOP bill to a vote before Congress breaks for its Fourth of July recess.
  • TSA apologizes for tossing out woman’s breast milk during airport screening
    TSA apologizes for tossing out woman’s breast milk during airport screening
    The Transportation Security Administration is apologizing to a Colorado woman after throwing out her bottled breast milk during a security screening at Denver International Airport last month. “I just started crying,” Britney Shawstad told KMGH-TV, “because I really didn’t know what to do … that was my son’s food.” >> Read more trending news Shawstad, 28, of Englewood, said a TSA officer asked her to put the breast milk container in a separate bin for screening, but when she did, it set off an alarm for explosives.  She then asked if she could put the milk in a different container for another test, but the officer said “no” and “told her the only option was to dump it,” Shawstad told KMGH.  The TSA has since apologized for the incident and said in an email: 'We’ve reached out to the passenger to apologize for any inconvenience caused during the screening process and scheduled a briefing for all DEN(ver) TSA officers on screening over-sized liquids, including breast milk.” >>Related: Florida mom lets snake bite baby to ‘teach a lesson’ Shawstad wants other women to know what the rules are when it comes to breast milk and security screenings. “If you’re traveling with breast milk, follow the rules,” she said.  “And the rules are that you are allowed to bring breast milk for your child. You are also allowed to bring juice.”  She suggested that if an agent says otherwise, ask for a manager.
  • iFLY Orlando gives you the thrill of skydiving without jumping out of a plane
    iFLY Orlando gives you the thrill of skydiving without jumping out of a plane
    Ok, so at some point in your life, you’ve at least thought about skydiving (it’s pretty much a bucket list staple). But the thought of falling thousands of feet from up in the air, potentially to your death, doesn’t really sound that appealing to everyone.iFLY Orlando is offering a safer alternative. Located on International Drive next to WonderWorks , iFLY is an indoor skydiving center where you can experience the thrill of freefalling...without the terror of actually having to jump out of a plane. Anyone from 3 to 103 can jump into the wind tunnel, packing winds of more than 100 mph, that’ll keep you flying like a superhero.  iFLY started in Orlando almost twenty years ago. It moved  from it’s old location near I-4 and reopened earlier this year as one of the only indoor skydiving centers around with world with two flight chambers in one facility.  Indoor skydiving has become so popular, it’s now a worldwide sport, with more than 200 flyers competing in the Wind Games in Spain earlier this year. To get flying, you first get suited up and then take a short but informative lesson from the instructors. After that, you’re good to go.  Striker is one of iFly Orlando’s instructors and says they get all different customers, from skydiving pros to those who are afraid of heights. “Sometimes you don’t feel comfortable until you’re in the wind, so you have to be brave enough to take that first step,” says Striker. “Then you get out there and you realize maybe you had expectations that were false...and quickly those melt away.” According to their website, iFLY has facilities across the country, including three in Florida, and 2 international locations.  Prices start at $69.95 and flyers can choose from several packages.  News 96.5 WDBO’s Samantha Jordan took the leap. Check out the video below. (Facebook)
  • This gorilla dancing to ‘Maniac’ is all of us on a Friday
    This gorilla dancing to ‘Maniac’ is all of us on a Friday
    No one is more excited for it to be Friday than this awesome gorilla named Zola. I mean, seriously? Have any of YOU been so excited that you started break dancing in a pool? Probably not. Zola’s fresh moves in a tub at the Dallas Zoo have gone viral...and we’re sure you can see why. The original video is great but when Twitter user Bob Hagh decided to add Michael Sembello’s “Maniac,” the internet was hooked. If this doesn’t make you smile, you have no soul. (tweet)
  • Investigators hope new technology will help solve 20-year-old murder
    Investigators hope new technology will help solve 20-year-old murder
    Investigators are working to solve the 20-year-old murder of a woman killed in her home. Lorrie Smith, 28, was found dead of a gunshot wound at her home on Stonewall Tell Road on May 25, 1997. Her father said he found her body when he went to wake her up for church. “I opened the door and there she was in her blood on the floor. I thought that was the end of me right there,” James Smith said. >> Read more trending news  WSBTV’s Nefertiti Jaquez walked through the room with investigators Thursday night. Jaquez also got an exclusive look at the case files and evidence photos taken the day Lorrie Smith was found shot to death. The Fulton County police department’s forensic specialist says it’s clear the victim fought for her life. “We know based on the crime scene itself and the struggle. We know the offender was injured. We know there was evidence that was left that gave us a DNA profile,” Helen Weathers said. Using new technology, investigators developed an image of the suspect in the case. They have photos of what they believe he looked like at the time of the murder as well as what they believe he looks like now. Police said despite the DNA and photos, they still aren’t sure who they are seeking. “He was in prison and released before CODIS (Combined DNA Index System) was mandated for convicted felons. He never committed another crime or he could be dead,” Lt. Roger Peace said. Lorrie Smith’s father just wants closure. “There’s not a day that goes by that I don’t think about her,” James Smith said. The family has put up an $11,000 reward. If you know something that could help solve this crime, call CrimeStoppers at 404-577-8477. You can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward. 
