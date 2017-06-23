Less than 24 hours after plunging 16 feet out of a second story window, Eduardo Jose Luis Gomez arrived home Thursday from the hospital in good health and good spirits.

The 2-year-old was carried upstairs by his mother, who then snapped photos of her son’s reunion with the stuffed cow credited with saving his life.

"It’s just a miracle it’s a miracle,” neighbor Julia Sandoval said.

>> Read more trending news

Eduardo’s family is convinced it’s divine intervention. Several neighbors who watched the little boy as he was taken away on a stretcher while wearing a neck brace Wednesday night seem to agree.

"That was god that was with the baby,” neighbor Teresa Vega said.

Police said Eduardo’s mother was out shopping when he fell out this window. His adult cousin and uncle were in the other room of the apartment as he and his 12-year-old sister bounced around on a bed.

The sister told investigators her little brother was clenching onto the stuffed cow when he somehow bounced right out the window.

Police believe the toddler would’ve landed directly on the concrete, but somehow his favorite stuffed animal broke the fall.

"I was thinking the worst I was thinking the baby wasn't going to make it,” Vega said.

His family said Eduardo only has bumps, bruises and a sprained ankle. He was kept overnight at Mass. General Hospital for observation before returning and giving this neighborhood a glimpse of an incredible outcome that some say defies explanation.

A family friend told Boston25News.com that Eduardo carries the stuffed cow around with him everywhere and will likely continuing doing so for the foreseeable future.