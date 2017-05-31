Students raise money to send beloved teacher on bucket list trip

A Texas junior high teacher can thank her students to help her cross one item off her bucket list.

Michelle Wistrand was diagnosed with a rare cancer in 2015. Surgery couldn’t remove the tumor that was growing in her back, and chemotherapy stopped working. Eventually the cancer spread to Wistrand’s lungs and doctors gave her two years to live, KHOU reported.

>> Read more trending news

In February, she broke the news to her eighth-grade students at Tomball Junior High that her cancer was spreading. She also told them about her dream to visit California.

That’s when four of her students jumped into action, using a GoFundMe page, as well as local donations, they raised more than $10,000, Inside Edition reported.

Wristrand plans to retire from teaching at the end of the school year and will take her trip to the west coast in August.

She will finish her bucket list this fall by watching leaves change color in the Midwest and seeing sea turtles in Florida, KHOU reported.