Student suspended for 'slaves for sale' Craigslist ad

A Florida student who posted a Craigslist ad titled "Two slaves for sale" with a photo of two high school students will be suspended for 10 days, school administrators said.

>> Read more trending news

Officials in Clay County began investigating the ad, which pictured two Fleming Island High School students, after it was posted to Craigslist on Wednesday night.

It was shared on Facebook by someone who was disturbed by it.

"I was searching through the farms and garden section of Craigslist and stumbled upon this," Lexis Potter, who posted it to Facebook, said. "It's a sick, disgusting 'joke' and a horrible reflection upon this school and students."

The post was shared hundreds of times and had 100 comments before it was taken down. Officials said the student who posted the photo is a male and a senior at Fleming Island High School.

The students in the photo commented on the Facebook post and said they were going to the school with their parents to talk to administrators about the ad.

"I'm just really aggravated, and I'm surprised somebody would do that to me," Thalia Solomon said.

Several people who commented on the photo called for whoever posted it to be suspended.

The Clay County School District said the student was suspended and will be moved to an alternative school in Clay County.

The Clay County School District sent Action News Jax a statement:

“Clay County District Schools was made aware of an inappropriate post on the internet last night. The Fleming Island High School administration immediately began to investigate this concern in order to identify the individual who posted this inappropriate picture.

“After launching an in-depth investigation, administrators have identified the student and will be taking actions as outlined in our Code of Student Conduct.

“We do not tolerate this type of behavior and we are disheartened that any of our students would be subject to discrimination.

“Fleming Island High School administration and district leadership are working together to create a schoolwide plan of action to strengthen the climate and culture while celebrating the school’s diversity.

“We encourage parents and guardians to take the time to talk to their child about this important matter. We appreciate support in this effort.”