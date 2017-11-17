Student Snapchatted high-speed police chase that exceed 100 mph

ATHENS, Ga. - A University of Georgia student was arrested early Thursday morning after a high-speed chase in Athens.
According to police, Hunter Ty Wilkerson, 19, reached speeds of 110 mph during the chase before he was eventually taken into custody. They said he was speeding because he had just stolen five traffic signs off the UGA campus.
Athens-Clarke County police got involved when they noticed Wilkerson going 90 mph in a 35-mph zone around 3:30 a.m.
"At that point in itself he's reckless. He's putting lives in danger, to include his own and anyone else who's on the roadway," said Epifanio Rodriguez with the Athens-Clarke County Police Department.
Police said the chase ended less than 10 minutes later when Wilkerson's truck went airborne.
It crashed into several cars parked in front of the UGA police headquarters.
Police bodycam video obtained by WSB-TV shows several officers taking the suspect into custody.
Police said Wilkerson was on Snapchat during the chase.
"An officer looks through his phone and sees he was active on social media, Snapchat, and was sending out updates saying that he was in a pursuit with the police officer," Rodriguez said.
Wilkerson faces 25 charges, including fleeing a police officer, DUI and reckless driving.
