Student helps save motorcyclist in ditch

An Iowa man is recovering from serious injuries after spending the night in a ditch after he crashed his motorcycle, KCCI reported. A teenager who caught a glimpse of him as he drove by the next morning was able to summon medical attention.

John Tyler, 37, crashed Tuesday night after colliding with a deer, KCCI reported. He was stuck in the ditch for six hours before he was found.

When Melcher Dallas High School senior Jacob Best drove along the highway Wednesday morning, something caught his eye and he did a double-take.

“I didn't think something was right,” Best told KCCI.

“I was just going down the road and saw kind of a glimpse of somebody with their hand up in the ditch,” Best said.

That was Tyler, who was bleeding from the head and was unable to move.

“I asked if he was OK,” Best said. “He said he wasn't and was pretty messed up, so I called 911.”



Best stayed with Tyler until medics arrived.

“It was especially raining around here and he could have drowned in that ditch,” Best said.



Tyler is in intensive care at Mercy Medical Center. Hospital officials told KCCI that he is in serious but stable condition.



The Marion County Sheriff's Office is still investigating the crash.