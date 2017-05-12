Listen Live
clear-day Created with Sketch.
72°
H 95
L 70

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

clear-day Created with Sketch.
72°
Clear
H 95° L 70°
  • clear-day Created with Sketch.
    72°
    Current Conditions
    Partly Cloudy. H 95° L 70°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    89°
    Afternoon
    Partly Cloudy. H 95° L 70°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    91°
    Evening
    Partly Cloudy. H 95° L 70°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest newscast

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest traffic report

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest forecast

00:00 | 00:00

National
Student helps save motorcyclist in ditch
Close

Student helps save motorcyclist in ditch

Student helps save motorcyclist in ditch
Photo Credit: Ross Land/Getty Images
A motorcyclist in a small Iowa town was injured when he crashed into a deer. He was stuck in a ditch for six hours before a high school student saw him and called for help.

Student helps save motorcyclist in ditch

By: Bob D’Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Photo Credit: Ross Land/Getty Images

An Iowa man is recovering from serious injuries after spending the night in a ditch after he crashed his motorcycle, KCCI reported. A teenager who caught a glimpse of him as he drove by the next morning was able to summon medical attention.

>> Read more trending news

John Tyler, 37, crashed Tuesday night after colliding with a deer, KCCI reported. He was stuck in the ditch for six hours before he was found.

When Melcher Dallas High School senior Jacob Best drove along the highway Wednesday morning, something caught his eye and he did a double-take.

“I didn't think something was right,” Best told KCCI.

“I was just going down the road and saw kind of a glimpse of somebody with their hand up in the ditch,” Best said.

That was Tyler, who was bleeding from the head and was unable to move.

“I asked if he was OK,” Best said. “He said he wasn't and was pretty messed up, so I called 911.”

Best stayed with Tyler until medics arrived. 

“It was especially raining around here and he could have drowned in that ditch,” Best said. 

Tyler is in intensive care at Mercy Medical Center. Hospital officials told KCCI that he is in serious but stable condition.

The Marion County Sheriff's Office is still investigating the crash.

?

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

The Latest Headlines You Need To Know

  • 25 great white sharks close California beaches, force swimmers ashore
    25 great white sharks close California beaches, force swimmers ashore
    More than two dozen great white sharks swimming off the coast of Southern California forced swimmers out of the water and closed down beaches. >> Read more trending news An Orange County Sheriff’s Department helicopter crew spotted the first school of some 15 sharks Wednesday afternoon near Capistrano Beach, the Orange County Register reported. Later Wednesday, another warning went out, CNN reported, this time in Long Beach, about 50 miles north of Capistrano Beach, after another group of at least 10 great whites was spotted.  As shark advisories went up, beachgoers were warned about entering the water “at their own risk.” The OC Register reported a woman was bitten at an Orange County beach last month. 
  • Kellyanne Conway charges Anderson Cooper with sexism for interview eyeroll
    Kellyanne Conway charges Anderson Cooper with sexism for interview eyeroll
    White House counselor Kellyanne Conway charged CNN's Anderson Cooper with sexism Thursday for rolling his eyes during an interview with her Tuesday after President Trump fired FBI Director James Comey, a moment that quickly went viral. Conway said on Fox News Channel's Fox & Friends, 'I face sexism a lot of times when I show up for interviews like that. Can you imagine rolling your eyes… having a male anchor on a network roll eyes at Hillary Clinton, a female representative spokeswoman for President Obama or President Bill Clinton? I think not.' Cooper's eyeroll came after he'd asked Conway about Trump's reversal on how the FBI director had handled the investigation into Hillary Clinton's emails, which Trump praised during the campaign, but which was initially cited as the basis for Comey's firing. The White House had released a memo from the deputy attorney general that basically said Comey had been too publicly critical of Clinton. But Conway told Cooper he was, quote, 'conflating two things that don't belong together,' and then returned to the campaign, saying, 'Thanks for the trip down memory lane -- I was on your show often last fall saying we were going to win Michigan, and how we were going to do it.' That's when Cooper rolled his eyes.  (App users can see video here)
  • Troopers: Boy, 4, with special needs fatally struck by car in Orange County
    Troopers: Boy, 4, with special needs fatally struck by car in Orange County
    A 4-year-old boy with special needs was fatally struck by a car early Friday in Orange County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.  The child was hit shortly after 2 a.m. at South John Young Parkway and Sand Lake Road, Sgt. Kim Montes said.   The boy and his parents were visiting from New York, Montes said. His father is originally from the area, but the family was in town to search for a place to live, she said. The child was hit across the street from the Extended Stay America hotel, where his family was staying, investigators said. The door of the family's hotel room had been latched shut, but a chair was found beside the door, troopers said. Officials said the boy was wearing a shirt and mismatched shoes. Troopers found small shoe prints in a sandy trail and traced them back to the hotel, where they found a side door partially open. Investigators located the parents' hotel room, the door of which was cracked open. The boy's parents were asleep in the room, unaware that the child had left, Montes said. 'We can always go back and question what could have been done, but we also have to factor in the human factor of these types of incidents,' Montes said. 'And right now, what the parents are telling us -- everything we found in that room is coinciding with what they have told us.' Mauricio Azocar, 56, of Orlando, said he didn't see the child in the road when he walked in front of his van, investigators said. Azocar stopped immediately after the crash, but the boy was dead, troopers said. A portion of South John Young Parkway was closed but has since reopened. The crash remains under investigation.
  • Orlando residents call for Confederate statue to be removed from Lake Eola
    Orlando residents call for Confederate statue to be removed from Lake Eola
    Central Florida residents are calling for the removal of a Confederate monument at Lake Eola park.Resident David Porter wants to meet with the Orlando City Council to ask for the more than 100-year-old statue to be taken down on the one year anniversary of the Pulse nightclub massacre. 'The only decision to make here, as far as I'm concerned is do you want to bulldoze it here before lunch or after lunch?' Porter tells Fox 35. Porter says the statue not only symbolizes racism but discrimination, which arguably played a big part in the terror attack at Pulse last June.The statue is located across from the old Panera Bread location near Robinson Street.While many want the statue taken down, others don’t see a problem with it.“It’s part of history. It’s not offensive,” says Danielle Johns.Interestingly, the statue faces the Lake Eola bandshell, which is painted in the colors of the rainbow in honor of the Pulse victims. Some call it an ‘unfortunate coincidence.”
  • Baby owls, Orlando City in action and Mother’s Day – the icFlorida ‘Fun 3’
    Baby owls, Orlando City in action and Mother’s Day – the icFlorida ‘Fun 3’
    Only on Orlando’s Morning News with Joe Kelley The weekend is finally here and there are plenty of fun things going on throughout Central Florida. icFlorida’s Estee Martin spent some time with Orlando’s Morning News with Joe Kelley early Friday morning to take a closer look at this weekend’s hottest happenings. The icFlorida Fun 3: Audubon Center’s Baby Owl Shower Bird lovers will flock to the Baby Owl Shower, Saturday at the Audubon Center for Birds of Prey in Maitland. Get an up close look at native Florida raptors such as Falcons, Red-shouldered and Red-tailed hawks, Bald Eagles, Crested Caracaras, Great Horned Owls, Barn Owls, Screech Owls and more. Admission is FREE with donated 'wish list' item. Orlando City versus Sporting Kansas City Coming off two consecutive road game losses, Orlando City supporters are hoping that their team is just a little homesick. So maybe a little home cooking will be just what the doctor ordered when Orlando City SC takes the pitch to face Sporting Kansas City, Saturday night at Orlando City Stadium. Expect the fans to do their part to make sure their beloved Lions remain unbeaten in the new stadium. Mother’s Day Fun Many will be celebrating Mother’s Day this weekend, and in Central Florida there is no shortage of fun things to do that will express to “mom” just how much you love her. Not all moms are  alike, so icFlorida searched far and wide to put together a list showcasing a variety of ways that you can make Mother’s Day weekend memorable. 3 More Fun Things: 25th Annual Summer Art & Craft Fair at Historic Cocoa Village Jimmy Buffett at Amway Center Art & Music in the Park and the Food Truck Bazaar at Lake Concord Park If you would like to stay up to date with the latest local entertainment and events news, be sure to visit icFlorida.com.
More

Washington Insider

More
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
News
Weather
Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Recent on-air advertisers
Cars at Autotrader
Rare America’s Newsfeed
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Work With Us
EEOC Statement
HELP
HELP
Audio Help
Video Help
Search Help
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.