A Virginia high school student was disciplined this week after racist signs were found posted over two water fountains at the school.

WTKR in Norfolk reported that the signs, written on loose-leaf paper and reading “whites only” and “blacks only,” were discovered taped to the wall over water fountains at Churchland High School in Portsmouth.

The signs caused outrage on social media and led to an investigation by the school district. The student responsible was disciplined, though details of the discipline were not made public.

The school district also contacted students’ parents and released a public statement, in which officials said they received a report of the signs on Tuesday afternoon.

“The signs were taken down immediately, and school officials launched an investigation,” the statement said. “Based on the results of the investigation, the principal took disciplinary action regarding this isolated incident.

“In coming days, administrators, staff and students will participate in workshops that address student conduct and that emphasize the importance of diversity and respect. In Portsmouth Public Schools, diversity is our strength. It’s important that our students, staff and families feel safe and welcome in our schools. We will make every effort to ensure that’s the case in each of our schools.”