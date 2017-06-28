Strangers buy car for man who walked 3 miles to work

Strangers in Texas came together and collected money to buy a car for a man who faced a long walk to work each day.

Justin Korva, 20, walked three miles to his job at Taco Casa before he was surprised with the car on Thursday, The Associated Press reported. The heartwarming moment was captured on video and posted on Facebook.

>> Need something to lift your spirits? Read more uplifting news



The fundraiser was established by Andy Mitchell, who gave Korva a ride to work one day and was impressed by Korva's work ethic. Mitchell set up a donation box at a local restaurant, and the proceeds allowed the group to purchase a Toyota Camry for Korva.

In addition to the car, donations cover a year’s worth of insurance, two years of oil changes and a $500 gas card, The Associated Press reported.