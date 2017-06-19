Strange creatures discovered off Australian coast

Researchers working off the coast of Australia are cataloging rarely seen, and even some new, species that lurk in the depths of the ocean.

International scientists on a 58-member team on board CSIRO’s research ship, are showing off what they’ve discovered on their latest research trip, The Herald Sun reported.

They’ve found common fish like a blob fish, which was considered the world’s ugliest animal when it was first discovered in 2003.

A coffinfish was also pulled from the depths. It has a stem on its head that looks like bait and is used to reel in prey.

There’s a faceless fish that has no eyes, but does have a mouth that scientists say reminds them of the Mona Lisa. They had known about the fish’s existence but it has only been seen occasionally over the past century.

They also found sea pigs, which are a type of sea cucumbers, a dumbo octopus that uses its ear-like fins to swim through the water and carnivorous sponges.

Scientists told ABC that they used a specially designed camera that was lowered into the abyss as deep as 4 kilometers, or more than 2 miles, that allowed them to see in an area so deep that light cannot reach.



About a third of the animals scientists discovered over their month-long expedition are new to the scientific community, New Scientist reported.

