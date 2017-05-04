Physicist, cosmologist and author Stephen Hawking has revised the doomsday clock from 1,000 years until a catastrophic event wipes out humanity on Earth, to a new prediction that it will happen in the next 100 years.

Hawking has theorized that the only way to save the human race is through outer space travel and colonization of other planets, like Mars.

The scientist explains his theory in a new BBC documentary, “Expedition New Earth,” airing in June.

"With climate change, overdue asteroid strikes, epidemics and population growth, our own planet is increasingly precarious," the BBC said in a statement about the show.

"Professor Hawking’s ambition isn’t as fantastical as it sounds."

Hawking last November predicted the planet had 1,000 years before such a disaster might strike.

His new documentary is expected to explain the new, accelerated timetable.