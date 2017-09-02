Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee has declared a state of emergency for all counties in the state of Washington due to wildfire dangers.

In his proclamation Gov. Inslee wrote:

"Since June 2017, we have experienced drier than normal weather conditions with periods of above average temperatures throughout the State which, when combined with projected weather and fire fuel conditions for early September, present a high risk of severe wildfires throughout the State of Washington."

Inslee also referenced the Jolly Mountain fire near Cle Elum that started Aug. 11 and has grown to over 14,500 acres.

Early Saturday morning, officials ordered Level 3 evacuations for all residences north of Double O Ranch all the way north to the Boulder Creek area.

Kittitas County Sheriff officials said they were conducting Level 2 evacuation notices in the Ronald and Roslyn areas.

"We ask that you stay out of the Level 3 (areas) and do not obstruct evacuation efforts," officials said Saturday.

Ronald and Roslyn are small, historic mining cities.

Level 2 evacuation orders mean residents should be ready to evacuate.

An evacuation shelter was opened in Cle Elum Wednesday evening for evacuees of the Jolly Mountain Fire. The shelter is open at the Putnam Centennial Center.

On Aug. 30, Level 3 evacuations were ordered for the Middle Fork and North Fork Teanaway areas due to increased fire activity.

Police are notifying residents in the Middle Fork Teanaway and North Fork Teanaway.

From Kittitas County officials: "This encompasses all of Middle Fork Teanaway Road, Middle Fork Lane, Teanaway Triangle Road, Logan Road, Boondoggle Road, Sandy Ridge Road, Wagon Wheel Road, Spoke Lane, Hub Lane, North Fork Teanaway Road, Upland Road, Larch Road and North Fork Ranch Road. There are now 154 primary and secondary residences in the Level 3 evacuation area."

Under the Level 3 evacuation notice, people are advised to leave immediately due to impending fire danger.

