One of the most popular drinks at Starbucks is back this fall and the company is celebrating with an unusual event.

A live video on Starbucks’ Facebook page posted Friday morning shows a pumpkin in a bird’s nest. More than 1 million views later, fans are watching and waiting for it to hatch.

“For the first time ever seen by humans!! The magical arrival of the Pumpkin Spice Latte!! Don’t miss a moment,” the post read.

The pumpkin will hatch a Pumpkin Spice Latte, according to the page.

USA Today reported that not much happened for the first hour, but throughout the six-plus hours the livestream has been on, signs, hands and other things have popped up in the stable.

Some cardboard signs contained “facts” about the pumpkin, one saying, “All pumpkins require a quarter-turn 'rotation’ twice a day. We don't know why.”

Another sign told viewers to tune in at 4 p.m. “eastern rocky pumpkin time) for a Q&A with a pumpkin farmer.

At another point, according to the official Twitter account for PSL, kittens made an appearance with the pumpkin.

The exact date and time when the pumpkin hatches is not clear.

“The road to PSL’s return will be livestreamed 24/7 on Facebook for all his fans to see,” a Starbucks spokeswoman told Business Insider. “Keep an eye on the livestream and ultimately the official launch time for Starbucks PSL will be revealed!”

The spokeswoman said the video also has “potential clues” about when the latte will be at Starbucks locations, but some have signage indicating that the drink has been available since Sept. 1.