Star Wars exercise equipment available for your Solo workouts

If you want to add the Force to your workout, a fitness company has just what you need.

Onnit has developed a series of workout equipment that isn’t just themed with the “Star Wars” logo, but actually takes inspiration from the ground-breaking sci-fi epic.

There’s the Han Solo frozen in carbonite yoga mat that will sell for just under $65.

Literally the coolest guy in the galaxy, frozen forever on a yoga mat. Introducing the Han Solo Yoga Mat. https://t.co/Z4eIMNGs5e pic.twitter.com/RbnncIeSKo — Onnit (@Onnit) September 4, 2017

The Death Star may look like a big ball, and it is. It’s more than a medicine ball. It’s called a slam ball, or a weighted fitness ball made of polyurethane rubber. It weighs 20 pounds and is 10 inches in diameter. It will cost just under $75 when released.



That’s no moon...but it’s no medicine ball either. Introducing The Death Star Slam ball by @Onnit. Pre-order now at https://t.co/Z4eIMNGs5e pic.twitter.com/Bzlw94k96T — Onnit (@Onnit) September 4, 2017

Take your kettlebell workout to the dark side with a set of handled weights carved with the likenesses of a Stormtrooper, Boba Fett and Darth Vader himself. Boba Fett weighs 50 pounds and will cost $150.The Stormtrooper is the 60 pound weight and will cost $180. Vader is the heaviest of the three and comes in at 70 pounds. He will cost about $200.



You will never find a more wretched group of scum and villainy…in a gym. Star Wars kettlebells by @Onnit. https://t.co/Z4eIMNGs5e pic.twitter.com/F025ikCD0m — Onnit (@Onnit) September 4, 2017

All of the workout gear is available for pre-order and will ship by the end of November, just in time for “Star Wars: The Last Jedi.” Click here for more information.

This isn’t the first time Onnit has done a pop-culture movie tie-in. The company released a Marvel line of equipment, complete with Iron Man kettlebells and Captain America weights.

