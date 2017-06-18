Spanish bullfighter killed, gored by bull after tripping on cape

A Spanish bullfighter died after he tripped on his cape, fell and was gored by a bull during a bullfight in France.

Ivan Fandino, 36, was performing a move to distract the specially-bred fighting bull when he stumbled in the ring during the fight, according to The Guardian.

After he fell to the ground inside Aire-sur-l’Adour arena, the bull gouged Fandino in the torso with one of its horns, puncturing a lung and causing the matador to suffer a heart attack.

Fandino died on the way to the hospital, BBC News reported.

The famous matador, husband and father has fought hundreds of bulls during his professional 12-year career.

About 1,000 bulls are killed in bullfights annually in France, according to news reports.

This is the first death of a matador in France in almost a century.

