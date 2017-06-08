South Carolina woman ticketed after 6 dogs die in hot car

Dozens of people gathered Wednesday night to remember the five people killed in Monday morning's workplace shooting in Orange County. Rick Davis, the father of victim Kevin Lawson, was in the crowd and had just one request. 'If you haven't reached down and hugged your kid today, do it now,” he said. Davis said there’s something that makes it even harder for Davis and his family. 'They knew this was going to happen. They'd been told by many employees,” he said. 'There were rumors going around even last Saturday that something was going to happen.' Davis said his son often told him he feared that John Neumann Jr. might do something bad to the employees at Fiamma Inc on Forsyth Road. 'I think he felt something. He knew something,” Davis said. Lawson texted his dad around 6:30 p.m. Monday to say, 'Good Morning.' About 90 minutes later, Neumann walked into Fiamma and opened fire. When it was over five people were dead. Now their families are left wondering why and asking if something could have been done to prevent the shooting. 'If somebody tells you something, at least understand that what they may be telling you is true. If it saves one life, or if it saves a bunch of lives,” Davis said. For Lawson's family, and the other victims' families, the pain is still raw, but they're determined to push forward. 'We're going to get through this, each and every one of us, as a community, because we have to,” Davis said.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
Tell us about yourself