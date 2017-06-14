As shots rang out in Alexandria, Virginia during practice for an upcoming charity baseball game, a handful of members of Congress turned from potential victims to heroes, working together to protect the life of a young boy.

>> Read more trending news

The Washington Examiner is reporting that the 10-year-old son of Texas Congressman Joe Barton was at the practice.

Sen. Jeff Flake, of Arizona, told the Examiner that he and other lawmakers got Barton’s son into the dugout and under a bench to protect him from the gunfire.

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R.-La.) was among five injured during the practice at an Alexandria ball field.

Scalise was shot in the hip and was undergoing surgery, the Associated Press reported.

A suspect is in custody and police have not released a motive for the shooting, the AP reported.