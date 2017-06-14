The Congressional Baseball Game has been a tradition in Washington, D.C., since 1909. Members of the House and Senate -- usually sporting the uniform of a team from their home state or district -- play a game as a fundraiser for charity. Teams are divided by political party. >> Read more trending news District of Columbia charities that have benefited from the game have included The Washington Literacy Center, The Boys and Girls Club of Greater Washington, and the Washington Nationals Dream Foundation. This year’s game was scheduled for Thursday night at Nationals Park. A moment to recognize the victims of the Manchester and London terror attacks is planned. Republicans won the 2016 game, breaking a streak of wins from the Democrats that started in 2009. Overall, Republican have won 42 games to the Democrats' 39, with one tie. These are the members of Congress who were participating in this year’s game: DEMOCRATS Pete Aguilar, California Nanette Diaz Barragan, California Don Beyer, Virginia Brendan Boyle, Pennsylvania Tony Cardenas, California Joe Crowley, New. York Joe Donnelly, Indiana Mike Doyle, Pennsylvania Ruben Gallego, Arizona Jared Huffman, California Hakeem Jeffries, New York Daniel Kildee, Michigan Ruben Kihuen, Nevada Chris Murphy, Connecticut Jimmy Panetta, California Bill Pascrell, New Jersey Ed Perlmutter, Colorado Jared Polis, Colorado Cedric Richmond, Louisiana Raul Ruiz, California Tim Ryan, Ohio Linda Sanchez, California Marc Veasey, Texas Tom Suozzi, New York Eric Swalwell, California Timothy Walz, Minnesota REPUBLICANS Joe Barton, Texas Jack Bergman, Michigan Mike Bishop, Michigan Kevin Brady, Texas Mo Brooks, Alabama Mike Conaway, Texas Ryan Costello, Pennsylvania Rodney Davis, Illinois Ron Desantis, Florida Jeff Duncan, South Carolina Jeff Flake, Arizona Chuck Fleischmann, Tennessee Matt Gaetz, Florida Bill Johnson, Ohio Trent Kelly, Mississippi Darren LaHood, Illinois Doug LaMalfa, California Barry Loudermilk, Georgia Roger Marshall, Kansas Pat Meehan, Pennsylvania John Moolenaar, Michigan Steve Palazzo, Mississippi Gary Palmer, Alabama Rand Paul, Kentucky Erik Paulsen, Minnesota Steve Pearce, New Mexico Thomas Rooney, Florida Dennis Ross, Florida Steve Scalise, Louisiana John Shimkus, Illinois Mark Walker, North Carolina Brad Wenstrup, Ohio Roger Williams, Texas Kevin Yoder, Kansas The Cox Media Group National Content Desk contributed to this report.
