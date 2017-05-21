President Donald Trump will have one less thing to tweet about – at least for the next few months.

Saturday Night Live's 42nd season came to a close this weekend in a star-studded finale featuring five-time host Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and musical guest Katy Perry, as well as cameos by Tom Hanks and Scarlett Johansson.

The episode kicked off with its Trump team – including Alec Baldwin as the president and Johansson as first daughter Ivanka Trump – singing Leonard Cohen's "Hallelujah." The sketch was a reprise of the show's post-election cold open, which featured McKinnon, playing defeated Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, performing the same song.

"I'm not giving up because I did nothing wrong, but I can't speak for these people," Baldwin's Trump told the audience.

But the political talk didn't end there. During his monologue, Johnson jokingly announced that he will run for president in 2020 with Hanks as his running mate.

"In the past, I never would have considered running for president," Johnson said. "I didn't think I was qualified at all, but now, I'm actually worried that I'm too qualified."

Hanks added, "Well, the truth is, America needs us. No one can seem to agree on anything anymore, except two things."

"Pizza and us," Johnson quipped.

Later in the show, Hanks appeared in another callback as the wildly popular (and bizarre) David S. Pumpkins – with a twist. The character, renamed David S. Pimpkins, was one of several guest stars in a rap video with an overabundance of featured artists.

The season finale also marked the last SNL episode for cast members Bobby Moynihan, who will star in CBS's "Me, Myself & I," and Vanessa Bayer, who shared the news that she was leaving the show in an Instagram post Saturday.

