NEW YORK - "Saturday Night Live" got hot and steamy in this week's cold open.
Saturday's episode, hosted by "Star Trek" actor Chris Pine, kicked off with a parody of MSNBC's "Morning Joe" and poked fun at the engagement of Joe Scarborough (Alex Moffat) and Mika Brzezinski (Kate McKinnon) in a sexual tension-filled sketch.
"Oh Mikaaaaaaa!" #SNLLiveCoastToCoast pic.twitter.com/5C1BtzCysT— Saturday Night Live (@nbcsnl) May 7, 2017
"This party – your party – the Republican Party – is completely morally bankrupt at this point," McKinnon's Brzezinski told her co-host about the American Health Care Act.
"Oh, MIka, that's enough, OK?" Moffat-as-Scarborough replied. "You're being persnickety because you know it pushes my buttons."
"Does it push your buttons?" she said breathlessly, giving him a sultry look.
>> Joe Scarborough, Mika Brzezinski engaged
"It does," he said before McKinnon ran her fingers through his hair.
Their exchanges became increasingly (and hilariously) inappropriate, culminating with McKinnon nibbling on Moffat's nose.
The pair also took a brief break from their love fest to take a call from President Donald Trump spokesman "John Miller," a pseudonym that Trump reportedly used in the past while posing as his own publicist.
'SNL' pokes fun at 'Morning Joe' romance, tries to find Kellyanne Conway
"First, I want to wish everyone a happy Cinco de Mayo, which is the day all Mexicans eat a sink full of mayonnaise," said Trump/Miller, played by Alec Baldwin.
He then sang the praises of the House's passage of the Republican health care bill.
"After Congress voted, we had a party," he said. "There was beer. The disaster that was Obamacare has finally been repealed."
Moffat's Scarborough interjected, "Hold on, sir. It's not repealed yet; the bill still has to pass the Senate."
"What now?" Baldwin-as-Trump/Miller asked.
"The bill goes through the Senate," Moffat's Scarborough replied. "They might even rewrite the entire thing if they pass it at all."
"But there was beer," Baldwin's Trump/Miller said incredulously.
The show took another swipe at the Trump administration later in a "Where in the World Is Carmen Sandiego?"-themed sketch about "missing" Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway (McKinnon).
"Well, she used to be on TV, on like every single panel, then one day we all woke up and she was no longer there," Pine and cast members crooned in the theme song to the parody of the '90s PBS game show. "What could have happened? She is not on any channel. Tell me, where in the world is Kellyanne Conway?"
Time to find Kellyanne. #SNLLiveCoastToCoast pic.twitter.com/RnpKNBVAod— Saturday Night Live (@nbcsnl) May 7, 2017
After two kids took the stage to compete, the game show's host (Mikey Day) asked them, "Are you guys ready to help us find Kellyanne Conway?"
"Well, we don't want to find her," one contestant replied.
"OK, well, that's our show," Day said. "Seven weeks in a row and no one wants to find that woman."
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
Tell us about yourself