Snake slithers down handrail on NYC subway train

A McDonald’s employee in Daytona Beach, Florida, was attacked by three customers over a broken ice cream machine, according to police. WKMG reported that three females, including two teens, were in the drive-thru of the restaurant Sunday night and wanted to order ice cream. >> Read more trending news The incident report said that the employee told the customers the ice cream machine was down for maintenance and could not be used, according to WKMG. Related: Police: Woman pulls gun after being shorted one chicken nugget Police said the upset customers went into the restaurant and argued with the employee when they saw another customer with ice cream. Related: Pregnant Taco Bell employee choked by woman upset over hot sauce packets, report says According to the report, the employee told police one of the teens threatened to hit her before the women went behind the counter, hitting the worker and pulling her hair. A restaurant manager called 911 after the upset customers left the area. Police said they exited in a red sedan, WKMG reported. “The safety of our customers and employees is one of our top priorities,” McDonald’s said in a statement. “As this is an ongoing investigation, all inquiries are being directed to the Daytona Beach Police Department.” Police said the employee was not injured in the fight.
