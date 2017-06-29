Snake slithers down handrail on NYC subway train

The L train turned into the S train after a snake was seen wrapped around a grab bar on the New York City subway.

The video, which was posted online and shared on SubwayCreatures Instagram account, has quickly gone viral, WRC reported.

Many people ignored the snake and some thought the snake was owned by the man standing next to it. The person who recorded the video said that he saw the man kiss the snake before letting it go on the bar, WRC reported.

This isn’t the first odd animal recently seen on the subway. Last week a raccoon, was seen sitting in one of the train’s seats having a quick snack.