Listen Live
cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
73°
H 87
L 71

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
73°
Partly Cloudy
H 87° L 71°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    73°
    Current Conditions
    Partly Cloudy. H 87° L 71°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    85°
    Afternoon
    Partly Cloudy. H 87° L 71°
  • partly-cloudy-tstorms-day Created with Sketch.
    80°
    Evening
    Sct Thunderstorms. H 88° L 74°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest newscast

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest traffic report

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest forecast

00:00 | 00:00

National
Snake bites nearly lead to amputation for Maryland woman
Close

Snake bites nearly lead to amputation for Maryland woman

Snake bites nearly lead to amputation for Maryland woman
Photo Credit: Joseph T Collins/Getty Images/Science Source
Copperhead snake.

Snake bites nearly lead to amputation for Maryland woman

By: Bob D’Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Photo Credit: Joseph T Collins/Getty Images/Science Source

SILVER SPRING,  Md. -  A Maryland woman who had a deep fear of being bitten by a snake woke up to her worst nightmare on May 30.  When severe pain in her left hand roused her from slumber, Christie Kelly realized that a copperhead had crawled into her bed and bit her twice.

>> Read more trending news 

“I leapt out of my bed and turned on my light,” Christie told the Washington Post. “There was this huge snake in my bed.”

The bites were so bad, the venom had spread to Kelly’s shoulder and she needed immediate medical attention to prevent having her arm amputated, WJZ reported.

Kelly, 24, a yoga instructor. Her screams woke her parents, and her father disposed of the reptile while her mother rushed her to the hospital, WJZ reported.

“It was the most painful thing I’ve experienced,” Kelly told the Post.

Copperheads are common to the eastern and central United States. Ryan Butler, a wildlife ecologist, said copperheads are not normally aggressive toward people.

“They want to stay out of sight, out of mind,” he told the Post, “but they will strike if threatened or stepped on.”

Or, in Kelly’s case, rolled on.

By the time Kelly had the first of four anti-venom treatments, the swelling had spread to her shoulder, the Post reported. Her blood circulation had been impeded and she was suffering from compartment syndrome.

“When the hand surgeon met with me, he said, ‘We need to perform surgery now. If we wait any longer, we’re going to have to amputate.’”

Three surgeries later, Kelly is recovering nicely. But the six-month recuperation period will play havoc with her role as a yoga instructor.

“I have to walk on my hands for a living,” she told the Post.

And if she needs a reminder of the snakebite, Kelly can always look at her left arm.

The dozens of stitches there are in the shape of a snake.

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

The Latest Headlines You Need To Know

  • U.S. Navy destroyer collides with ship; 3 hurt, 7 missing
    U.S. Navy destroyer collides with ship; 3 hurt, 7 missing
    The destroyer USS Fitzgerald collided with a merchant ship off the coast of Japan, and three injuries have been reported and seven crew members are missing, according to the Navy. >> Read more trending news  In a brief written statement, the U.S. Pacific Fleet in Hawaii said the Navy requested assistance from the Japanese Coast Guard. Naval authorities said early Saturday that flooding has been stabilized on the ship. Friday, the USS Fitzgerald collided with a merchant ship 56 nautical miles southwest of Yokosuka, Japan.  Cmdr. Bryce Benson, commander of the guided missile destroyer, was one of three injured personnel who needed to be flown to a naval hospital in Yokosuka, Japan, CNN reported. He is in stable condition, the Navy said. The ship is listing, but is not in danger of sinking at this time, a Navy official told CNN. The Fitzgerald is based in Yokosuka and has a crew of approximately 330 sailors. The Associated Press contributed to this report.
  • 4 day care employees charged with manslaughter in 5-year-old’s van death
    4 day care employees charged with manslaughter in 5-year-old’s van death
    Four employees of Ascent Daycare in West Memphis, Arkansas, have been charged with manslaughter in the death of a 5-year-old who was left for more than eight hours inside a van.  >> Read more trending news Christopher Gardner, Jr., died Monday.  The temperature inside the van when Christopher was found was 141 degrees.  Police said it appears little Christopher had tried to kick off and pull off clothing inside the van to cool off.  One of his shoes was found outside of the van, even though the doors of the van were closed.  Related: Mother of child found dead in day care van: 'Something's not adding up' The West Memphis Police Department charged Felicia Ann Phillips, Pamela Robinson, Wanda Taylor and Kendra Washington.  Phillips was the driver of the van the day Christopher died.  Robinson was the adult van rider. Every day, an adult rode in the van to supervise the children.  Related: PHOTOS: 4 charged with manslaughter in death of 5-year-old boy Taylor is responsible for checking to make sure children were taken off the van and checked into the day care.  Christopher was marked as signed into the day care that day, even though he never made it off the van.  Related: DHS: Day care van had alarm system, should have been able to prevent boy's death Washington normally acts as the transportation supervisor for Ascent, but was filling in for someone else that day and was doing a final sweep of the van and ensuring no one was left.  Washington admitted she never went back to do that final safety check, WMPD said.  Washington turned herself into West Memphis police.  None of the other employees are in custody yet.  Police said, in talking with employees, it appears certain safety procedures that the daycare was supposed to follow were being ignored by workers.  'This was completely preventable,' police said. 'If anyone on this list had done their job...' 
  • 7 things to know now: Is al-Baghdadi dead; escapees caught, Cosby jurors deadlocked
    7 things to know now: Is al-Baghdadi dead; escapees caught, Cosby jurors deadlocked
    Here's a roundup of news trending across the nation and world today. What to know now: 1. Is Baghdadi dead:  Russian officials say they may have killed the leader of the Islamic State, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, in an airstrike that took place on May  28 in Syria.  Defense officials say they believe al-Baghdadi and other top ISIS officials were killed while  they met in Raqqa.  U.S. officials say they cannot yet confirm the claim. 2. Troops to Afghanistan: President Donald Trump will be sending more than 4,000 troops to help support the American mission in Afghanistan, according to reports. The formal announcement is set for next week. The troops will help Afghan troops to fight a resurgence of the Taliban. 3. Escapees caught:  The two inmates authorities say escaped as they were being transported and killed two guards in the process have been captured. Donnie Rowe and Ricky Dubose were found in Christiana, Tennessee. The two were caught when they were stopped by a homeowner as they tried to steal his vehicle. 4. Still critical: Rep. Steve Scalise, who was shot while practicing for a congressional charity baseball game, remains in critical condition. His Republican teammates and players from the Democrats’ team paid tribute to Scalise, the House Majority Whip. The Democrats won the game, 11-2. 5. Jurors deadlocked: The judge in the Bill Cosby sexual assault trial have told jurors to continue deliberations in the case. Jurors had told Judge Steven O’Neill that they could not reach a unanimous decision. They will begin deliberating again Friday morning.   And one more Fans of Batman turned out Thursday night in Los Angeles to see the “Bat signal” flashed on the city hall tower. The iconic symbol, used in comic books, television and movies to call Batman for help, was displayed to honor Adam West. West portrayed Batman in the 1960s TV series. West died last week at the age of 88. In case you missed it
  • Watch: Deputy nearly struck by drunken driver while helping stranded motorist, authorities say
    Watch: Deputy nearly struck by drunken driver while helping stranded motorist, authorities say
    A Florida sheriff’s deputy’s near-death experience was captured by her own dashboard camera last weekend when she was nearly struck by a drunken driver, according to authorities. Seminole County Deputy Molly Smith responded around 5:40 a.m. Saturday to unincorporated Oviedo, where a man’s car had broken down in the middle lane of the road, the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office reported. >> Read more trending stories Smith’s camera footage, and the footage from a patrol car in front of the man’s stalled car, show what happened next.  Smith escorted the man around the back of his car for him to retrieve something from inside the vehicle. As she stood in the open driver’s side door of the car, she looked back into traffic and hurriedly pressed herself up against the car. As she flung herself against the car, another vehicle veered into the middle lane and, narrowly missing the deputy, slammed into the motorist’s open driver’s side door. The door was nearly sheared completely off of his car.  The camera footage from the other patrol car shows the crash from a different angle. In that footage, the driver’s headlights bore down on the deputy as the oncoming vehicle slipped into the lane where she stood. The driver did not appear to slow down before striking the stalled car. Neither Smith nor the stranded man appeared to be injured in the impact.  “Deputies conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle,” the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook. “(Florida Highway Patrol) assumed the investigation and placed the driver under arrest.” The Sheriff’s Office statement pointed out how deadly driving under the influence can be.  “Approximately one-third of all traffic crash fatalities in the U.S. involve drunk drivers,” the statement said. “Please plan your safe ride home and designate a sober driver ahead of time.”
  • How Trump’s Cuba policy could affect your travel plans
    How Trump’s Cuba policy could affect your travel plans
    President Donald Trump announced his Cuba policy Friday in Miami. Since President Barack Obama began taking steps to loosen travel and trade restrictions on the island nation in late 2014, there has been an increase in people heading there from the U.S. >> Read more trending news If you plan to travel to Cuba, here are six things you should know, based on early reports on Trump’s policy: 1. Travelers once more will have to be part of an organized group. One policy Trump is reinstating: Travelers will have to be part of an organized tour group operated by a U.S. company, and the tour group will have to maintain a schedule of activities that expose tourists to Cuban culture, the White House said. Obama had scrapped that requirement.  Related: Trump in Miami: Cuban regime’s ‘end is within the very near future’ 2. The U.S. Embassy will remain. For those who have emergencies abroad, an embassy can be a lifeline to home. Trump said the U.S. Embassy in Havana will stay open. It reopened in 2015 after being closed for more than five decades. 3. You will need to keep your records. Detailed information on Cuba travel will be required, and visitors will need to hold onto that documentation for at least five years, the Miami Herald reports. Related: Trump to Little Havana crowd: ‘You wouldn’t move to Palm Beach, would you?’  4. You’ll still be able to book an Airbnb. Though Trump’s policy bars U.S. travelers from staying in Cuban military-linked hotels, U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio said Friday morning on Twitter that tourists still will be able to book “privately owned lodging like Airbnb.” 5. Cruises and commercial flights will be allowed to continue. Regularly scheduled commercial flights to Cuba resumed last year following an application and approval process for airlines with the U.S. Department of Transportation. And cruise lines have boosted their offerings to Cuba, with stops in Havana and other popular tourist spots along the coast. Trump administration officials said yesterday in a conference call with reporters that cruises and flights will not be affected by the new policy. Following Trump’s announcement, the policy took immediate effect. But none of the changes can become effective until new regulations are issued by the U.S. Treasury and Commerce departments, The Associated Press reports. The process of setting those regulations could take months, the White House said Friday. If you have a Cuba trip planned in the next few months, you should be in good shape — but it would be useful to have a backup plan.
More

Washington Insider

More
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
News
Weather
Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Recent on-air advertisers
Cars at Autotrader
Rare America’s Newsfeed
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Work With Us
EEOC Statement
HELP
HELP
Audio Help
Video Help
Search Help
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.