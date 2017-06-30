Listen Live
National
Small plane misses runway, crashes on California freeway
Small plane misses runway, crashes on California freeway

Small plane misses runway, crashes on California freeway
Small plane misses runway, crashes on California freeway

By: Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. -  A small plane crashed near California's John Wayne Airport on Friday morning, sending plumes of dark smoke into the air and leaving two people hospitalized, according to multiple reports.

Airport officials said in a tweet that a Cessna 310 landed short of the runway near Interstate 405 in Orange County around 9:35 a.m. Debris from the crash prompted officials to close the interstate as they worked to clear the road and officials at John Wayne Airport briefly closed to arrivals.

© 2017 Cox Media Group.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.