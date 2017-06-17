Six 'bovine bandits' arrested, accused of stealing cows, police say

LAKELAND, Fla. - Polk County deputies arrested six men in two separate cases on suspicion of stealing cows from a Lakeland pasture, calling them “bovine bandits.”
In the first case, deputies arrested Jordan Ferguson, 19, Trevar Veltrop, 21, and Dalton Pelham, 22, in connection to the theft of cattle from a pasture in April and later, their sale at auction.
Deputies said the trio stole three black cows, one brown cow and four calves after cutting a hole in the perimeter fence.
Deputies worked a tip and said they found that Pelham had sold all eight cows at the Cattleman’s Livestock in April for $4,000.
When confronted, deputies said the trio confessed to stealing the cows, selling them and pocketing the cash.
In the second case, deputies arrested Bryce Pickle, 18, Leroy Hamilton, 18, and Dakota McClellan, 20, in the theft of three calves from that same pasture—one in April and two in June.
The trio duct-taped the last two calves’ legs and placed them in a pen without food and water, deputies said.
An acquaintance of the group called the police, causing the suspects to undo the duct tape and flee, deputies said.
Deputies said the calves are doing fine.
