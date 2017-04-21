The fatal robbery scene that left one suspect dead and three Seattle police officers shot started with an armed robbery of a downtown 7-Eleven store.

The robbery was for $28.42 worth of snacks.



KIRO 7 talked to the clerk who was robbed Thursday. He showed KIRO 7 what he saw the teens take before pointing a gun at him in the store.

>> Read more trending news

He said the teens grabbed a 12-pack of Heineken, a bag of Chester's Fries chips, a tube of BBQ Pringles, a box of chocolate donuts and a bottled Starbucks Mocha Frappuccino.

A 17-year-old girl is being held for held for investigation of first-degree robbery and third-degree assault. Her 19-year-old brother, Damarius Butts, died; police said he fired at them and they fired back.

A fourth officer also was hurt, and police said a 17-year-old girl hit him over the head with a bottle.

Police released a photo of a gun and Officer Elizabeth Kennedy’s Kevlar jacket, which was hit by a bullet.

>> PHOTOS: Scene of police shooting

One officer, 30-year-old Hudson Kang, was shot in the chin by a robbery suspect. He remains in Harborview in serious but stable condition, but is improving, according to hospital officials.



Officer Kennedy, 42, was shot in the chest, but was saved by her Kevlar vest. She was released from the hospital Thursday night.



Officer Chris Myers, a 27-year veteran, was grazed on the hand by a bullet. This is the third officer-involved shooting for Myers. Myers was cleared in both previous shootings by a firearms review board and received the department's Medal of Honor for a fatal Queen Anne shooting on Aug. 30, 2014.



The officer who was hit in the head with a bottle is Adam Merritt.