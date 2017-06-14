Listen Live
Shooting at GOP event: Rep Steve Scalise, aide shot in Virginia
Close

Shooting at GOP event: Rep Steve Scalise, aide shot in Virginia

House Majority Whip Wounded In Shooting In Suburban DC

Shooting at GOP event: Rep Steve Scalise, aide shot in Virginia

By: Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Updated:

Police outside of Washington, D.C. are investigating a shooting in the Del Ray neighborhood of Alexandria, Virginia.

Five people were injured in the shooting, police said, including the suspected gunman. There are reports that there were more than 50 shots fired during the incident, WUSA reported.

Fox News is reporting that House Majority Whip Steve Scalise and members of his staff were shot during baseball practice.

U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise, Majority Whip and (R-La. 1st District),, speaks at President Trump's press conference with members of the GOP, on the passage of legislation to roll back the Affordable Care Act, in the Rose Garden of the White House, On Thursday, May 4, 2017. (Photo by Cheriss May/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Close

Woman who didn't know she was pregnant gets big surprise in grocery store bathroom

Photo Credit: NurPhoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images
U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise, Majority Whip and (R-La. 1st District),, speaks at President Trump's press conference with members of the GOP, on the passage of legislation to roll back the Affordable Care Act, in the Rose Garden of the White House, On Thursday, May 4, 2017. (Photo by Cheriss May/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Who is Steve Scalise, the Congressman who was shot this morning?

What is the Congressional Baseball Game?
