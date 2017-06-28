Sharks swim within arm’s reach of Florida beachgoers

A vacationer captured an incredible video of sharks swimming just off Florida’s Gulf Coast.

Stephanie Stevens Adcock, from Arkansas, was off the coast of Okaloosa Island in Fort Walton when she spotted the sharks, according to KARK.

>> Read more trending news

On Monday, Adcock shared the video and pictures on Facebook with the caption, “Yes that's my crazy husband in the green shirt ... WAY TO CLOSE to the sharp tooth sharks.”

Her husband wasn’t the only one dipping his toes in the shark-infested water. In the video, a group of beach goers got within arm’s reach of them.

>> Related: Charter captain know to hand-feed sharks suffers bite

>> Related: Teen recovering from terrifying shark attack in Gulf of Mexico

One man even ran toward the water with snorkeling gear, while another woman is seen splashing the fish.

Luckily no one was hurt, according to KARK.

Adcock’s video, which she posted as a cautionary tale, has been shared over 20,000 times.

Read more here.