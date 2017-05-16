Shark in tank attacks diver at Washington State aquarium 

A diver conducting maintenance at a zoo and aquarium in Tacoma, Washington was bitten by a sandbar shark in a tank on Monday.

>> Read more trending news

The diver, a trained volunteer at the Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium, was taken to Tacoma General Hospital with a finger injury. Officials said he was alert and conscious after the incident.

The volunteer diver was in the water with a dive safety officer when the 4-foot-long sandbar shark bit him.

It’s unclear what prompted the shark to bite. The dive safety officer said it was behaving normally before the encounter.

The shark will remain in the 225,000-gallon South Pacific Aquarium exhibit.

The zoo has canceled all open water dives until the Diving Control Board reviews what happened. The board is comprised of certified dive safety officers and instructors.

There are three sandbar sharks at the zoo, as well as blacktip reef sharks, nurse sharks, a sand tiger shark and a Japanese wobbegong.

>> Related: 25 great white sharks close California beaches, force swimmers ashore

In June, the sandbar sharks began showing different swimming patterns, prompting Point Defiance to halt dives that allowed visitors to swim outside a cage and kneel on the bottom of the tank.

A six-month study found nothing wrong with the sharks, but officials declined to resume the dives.

This is the first shark bite at Point Defiance since the shark exhibit opened in 1989.