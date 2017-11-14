Shakira postpones tour because of vocal cord hemorrhage

Shakira announced she is postponing her world tour.
People reported that the 40-year-old singer made the announcement on Instagram Tuesday. A vocal hemorrhage has led her to delay her shows in Europe.
“These past few days, just before my first concerts, have been the hardest of my career,” she said in a lengthy letter to fans on Instagram.
Shakira said she went in for a routine checkup in late July and her vocal cords were fine. Then, in late October, during tour rehearsals, she noticed her singing was affected by hoarseness.
“I felt a strange hoarseness that impeded my singing. The doctors, upon examination, detected that I had suffered a hemorrhage on my right vocal cord,” she wrote in Spanish and English in the letter. “I then went on vocal rest as recommended by the specialists in an attempt to recover in time for my first show in Cologne. Unfortunately the hemorrhage doesn’t appear to have reabsorbed and my nightmare continues. At the moment I find myself in a difficult battle as I try to fully recover.”
The wife and mother of two boys has had to postpone her tour dates until 2018. She was set to do shows in Germany, Spain, France, Switzerland, Italy, Netherlands, Portugal and Luxembourg. The first show was scheduled for Nov. 8 in Germany, but was postponed as she went on vocal rest, as were dates in Paris, Antwerp, Belgium, and Amsterdam.
“I hope to overcome this difficult trial and to return to the stage as soon as possible, to once again hear your voices singing along with mine,” she said.
According to Shakira’s official site, the El Dorado World Tour will resume Jan. 9 in Orlando, Florida.
